When Philips launched a turntable with a built-in CD player last year, we didn't think it would be the start of a new trend.

Now, Mixx Audio, a brand known more for its budget products, has brought out a fully automatic turntable with an integrated CD player – and it's a completely different design from the Philips Fidelio FT1.

Mixx Analog+ turntable and CD player

(Image credit: Mixx Audio)

The turntable itself is fully automatic in operation, meaning the tonearm can automatically be lowered down on to the groove and lift at end at the end of a record. You can even skip tracks and repeat a side – this can be done using the included remote control, too.

There is electronic speed switching for 33 1/3 and 45 RPM, while the deck comes fitted with an Audio-Technica AT3600L moving magnet cartridge. Mixx says the Analog+ aims to deliver "rich, dynamic sound reproduction that satisfies both seasoned vinyl enthusiasts and first-time listeners."

The Analog+ also has Bluetooth streaming on board so you can connect it to Bluetooth-enabled active speakers and wireless headphones. It has an RCA line level analogue output for wired connection to your speakers, too.

Mixx Analog+ turntable and CD player

(Image credit: Mixx Audio)

Prash Vadgama, CEO of Mixx Audio, says: “The Analog+ is the first system of its kind to integrate a CD player directly into the turntable. We wanted to create something truly distinctive, a product that celebrates the heritage of analogue music while embracing modern convenience.”

This turntable/CD player features a solid wood plinth and metal control panel, and is available in black or white finishes. The Mixx Analog+ is available now in the UK for £299.99, with US availability coming soon for around $300.

We've requested a review sample and can't wait to try it out for ourselves.

