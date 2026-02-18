This high-end moving-coil cartridge uses the same wood as a Stradivarius violin – and is almost as exclusive
The Analog Relax EX700 is similarly exclusive in its pricing
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Japanese audio brand Analog Relax has unveiled a new moving-coil cartridge inspired by some of the most iconic and valuable classical instruments on the planet.
The new EX700 MC phono cartridge features a main body carved from Tyrolean tone wood, the same material from which Stradivarius violins are constructed, promising a sound “that sings like the finest stringed instruments”.
Aside from its wooden construction, complete with what Analog Relax describes as a special “violin varnish” finish, the new cartridge employs a custom-made line-contact stylus promising exceptional groove contact and minimised distortion.
The EX700 also features a boron cantilever designed to deliver exceptional speed, control and clarity, as well as a high-purity copper wire for greater tonal richness and dynamic integrity.
A multi-neodymium magnet system, meanwhile, aims for a more stable performance and greater control.
The new cartridge retails at the colossal price of £7288, quite the sum to pay in order to give your vinyl a decidedly high-end upgrade.
It is also a lot more premium than most of the cartridges we get in for testing here at What Hi-Fi?. Our premium pick of the best cartridges currently available – the Pro-Ject Pick-it DS2 – will set you back around £599.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
MORE:
We've put together an affordable, old-school hi-fi system with a modern sonic twist
Are wired headphones the new vinyl?
Best turntables 2026: top record players tested by our expert reviewers
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.