Japanese audio brand Analog Relax has unveiled a new moving-coil cartridge inspired by some of the most iconic and valuable classical instruments on the planet.

The new EX700 MC phono cartridge features a main body carved from Tyrolean tone wood, the same material from which Stradivarius violins are constructed, promising a sound “that sings like the finest stringed instruments”.

Aside from its wooden construction, complete with what Analog Relax describes as a special “violin varnish” finish, the new cartridge employs a custom-made line-contact stylus promising exceptional groove contact and minimised distortion.

(Image credit: Analog Relax)

The EX700 also features a boron cantilever designed to deliver exceptional speed, control and clarity, as well as a high-purity copper wire for greater tonal richness and dynamic integrity.

A multi-neodymium magnet system, meanwhile, aims for a more stable performance and greater control.

The new cartridge retails at the colossal price of £7288, quite the sum to pay in order to give your vinyl a decidedly high-end upgrade.

It is also a lot more premium than most of the cartridges we get in for testing here at What Hi-Fi?. Our premium pick of the best cartridges currently available – the Pro-Ject Pick-it DS2 – will set you back around £599.

