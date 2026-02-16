TEAC has announced the launch of its TN 400BT X/TB turntable. Acting as a limited-edition turquoise blue twist on TEAC's established series of Bluetooth deck, the new spinner promises “a unique blend of design elegance, high performance, and vivid visual beauty”.

The TN 400BT X/TB employs a belt-drive analogue design, with aptX Adaptive Bluetooth-out capabilities allowing hi-res wireless audio transmission to compatible Bluetooth headphones and speakers – something we saw last year with the five-star Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT.



The new limited-edition deck features an aluminium die-cast platter and a low-friction spindle alongside an S-shaped balanced tonearm, promising “excellent tracking performance and a natural analogue sound”.

Capable of playing at 33⅓, 45 and 78rpm speeds, the TEAC turntable comes equipped with a pre-installed Audio‑Technica moving-magnet AT95E cartridge, as well as a built-in switchable phono stage.

(Image credit: TEAC)

Being a limited-edition model, the TN‑400BT‑X/TB’s unique selling point is its turquoise blue lacquer cabinet, crafted from high‑density MDF for what TEAC promises offers “superior rigidity and vibration control”.

The new deck also features gold‑plated terminals and high‑quality aluminium control knobs to add to that premium and exclusive feel.

The TN 400BT X/TB will be available in Spring 2026, priced at $630 (further prices pending).

