TEAC’s limited-edition turntable combines Bluetooth streaming smarts with an exclusive turquoise finish
Putting the ‘blue’ in Bluetooth turntable
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
TEAC has announced the launch of its TN 400BT X/TB turntable. Acting as a limited-edition turquoise blue twist on TEAC's established series of Bluetooth deck, the new spinner promises “a unique blend of design elegance, high performance, and vivid visual beauty”.
The TN 400BT X/TB employs a belt-drive analogue design, with aptX Adaptive Bluetooth-out capabilities allowing hi-res wireless audio transmission to compatible Bluetooth headphones and speakers – something we saw last year with the five-star Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT.
The new limited-edition deck features an aluminium die-cast platter and a low-friction spindle alongside an S-shaped balanced tonearm, promising “excellent tracking performance and a natural analogue sound”.
Capable of playing at 33⅓, 45 and 78rpm speeds, the TEAC turntable comes equipped with a pre-installed Audio‑Technica moving-magnet AT95E cartridge, as well as a built-in switchable phono stage.
Being a limited-edition model, the TN‑400BT‑X/TB’s unique selling point is its turquoise blue lacquer cabinet, crafted from high‑density MDF for what TEAC promises offers “superior rigidity and vibration control”.
The new deck also features gold‑plated terminals and high‑quality aluminium control knobs to add to that premium and exclusive feel.
The TN 400BT X/TB will be available in Spring 2026, priced at $630 (further prices pending).
MORE:
Read our review of the Audio-Technica AT-LPW50BTRW
Why I'll never give up my DVD collection
Best Bluetooth turntables: wireless record players tried and tested by experts
Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.