Sony record players are a bit like buses. You see, we’ve been waiting seven years for a successor to its five-star PS-LX310BT Bluetooth turntable, and the tech giant has just launched not one but two new decks.

Both the PS-LX3BT and PS-LX5BT are sleek, minimalist designs that prioritise ease of use, as they’re both fully automatic. In fact, they use the same mechanism found in the LX310BT.

The design of both turntables has been reworked “to achieve optimal performance”.

Both models come with a built-in phono stage with three-level gain control to make equipment matching more flexible. According to Sony, the phono stage circuit in these turntables builds on that used in the PS-LX310BT and includes “improved carbon resistors and a revised grounding layout for better sound performance”.

You also have control dials for switching size (between 7in and 12in) and speed (between 33⅓ or 45rpm). In the box, you'll find a 45rpm adapter, should any of your records require it.

Both turntables feature a solid aluminium tonearm with a precision pivot bearing, an aluminium die-cast platter and a rubber slip mat.

(Image credit: Sony)

The PS-LX3BT is fitted with a moving magnet cartridge with a tracking force of 3.5g, while the PS-LX5BT features an upgraded MM-type cartridge with a tracking force of 2.0g. The headshell is different on both turntables.

Sony wouldn’t divulge the names of the cartridges being used, but did confirm to What Hi-Fi? that the needles can be changed on both models and that the cartridge on the LX5BT can be swapped out, but only for an identical model. This will need to be handled by Sony customer service.

While the LX3BT has a captive audio cable running out from its phono stage, the LX5BT has a dedicated output. You can use the cable Sony supplies in the box, or, of course, you can use your own.

On the Bluetooth front, both turntables support aptX Adaptive for high-res streaming to compatible Bluetooth speakers and headphones, and you can have up to eight different devices paired at any one time.

The Sony PS-LX3BT and PS-LX5BT cost £299 / €350 and £399 / €460 respectively and are on sale now.

