I'm surprised and confused by Sony's new turntable line-up – here's why
Was I wrong to expect a bit more?
When I heard Sony was launching not one but two new turntables, my mind started racing.
I’ve been thinking that the five-star PS-LX310BT has been due for an update for some time now (it launched way back in January 2019), so a new affordable Bluetooth deck is the obvious product to launch. But, really, it was the second deck that I was keen to find out more about.
I was hoping for a premium, audiophile-focused turntable with a few custom-built design elements, maybe north of £500/€500, but under $1000/£1000.
So imagine my slight disappointment when I found out there is only £100/€110 between them.
That’s right. The new Sony PS-LX3BT comes in at £299/€350, while the step-up PS-LX5BT comes in at £399/€460.
Now, one replacement for the PS-LX310BT, I completely get. But two new fully automatic turntables so close together in price?
The differences between the old LX310BT and new LX3BT on paper are what you’d probably expect: a streamlined aesthetic, new playback buttons, new record speed and size dials, an upgraded switchable phono stage and aptX Bluetooth support.
The PS-LX5BT step-up model offers the same features as the cheaper deck, plus an upgraded cartridge, a thicker rubber mat, a darker finish (solid black versus grey on the LX3BT) and a detachable cable (compared with the captive cable arrangement on the cheaper model).
Looking at the specs, you can see why the more expensive model could sound better than its cheaper sibling. But if you really wanted a better-sounding option, I was hoping Sony might push the boat out further and put more distance between the two decks.
Perhaps this could have been achieved by stripping out the Bluetooth functionality and improving other components in the chain instead? Could a different material have been used for the platter or sub-platter?
Perhaps a properly adjustable tonearm and a cartridge with the option to upgrade might attract more vinyl enthusiasts? A bigger jump in design might have helped differentiate the models more clearly.
Was I expecting a little too much? Decades ago, Sony used to sell turntables across a range of prices, and we know from experience that it has the engineering and design expertise within its ranks to produce impressive audio products at relatively high price points.
I would have loved to see something more ambitious instead of two turntables so close in price, but what do you think? Would you have liked to see a more premium record player aimed at the likes of Technics? Let me know in the comments below.
