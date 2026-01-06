Audio-Technica has lifted the lid on a new turntable at CES 2026: the AT-LP7X.

Slotting in between the five-star AT-LP5X (a firm fixture on our best turntables guide for many years) and the enjoyable AT-LP8X record player we reviewed last year, the LP7X offers a belt-driven alternative to these established direct drive models.

The new turntable offers plenty of versatile options to slot into traditional hi-fi or modern compact systems, but aims to serve "listeners who want a clean, considered deck without unnecessary fuss."

The AT-LP7X is fully manual in operation, although you still get electronic speed control when switching between 33 1/3 and 45 RPM records.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

The 40mm MDF plinth features a minimalist design in an all-black matte finish, with a 20mm acrylic platter offering necessary damping and reduction of mechanical noise affecting the vinyl replay.

The deck comes fitted with a J-shaped aluminium tonearm, which features a dual-axis gimbal and precision bearings. You can adjust the vertical tracking angle (VTA), anti-skate control and even a sub-counterweight to ensure compatibility with a wide range of cartridges and headshell options.

As standard, the LP7X is pre-mounted with the AT-VM95E moving magnet cartridge with an AT-LT10 headshell, and Audio-Technica says any stylus from the VM95 Series can be used as a replacement.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

That's not all: the LP7X has a built-in phono preamp that works with both moving magnet and moving coil cartridges, allowing you to plug it directly into a pair of active speakers.

You can also switch between using the internal phono stage or use the line level outputs to plug the record player into your own amplifier or outboard phono stage – there is plenty of versatility and upgrade potential here, provided the LP7X delivers a winning performance.

In the box, you'll get a set of RCA cables, a 45 RPM adapter, and a 16g sub-counterweight. A larger 32g option can be bought separately if needed for heavier cartridge/headshell models.

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

The Audio-Technica AT-LP7X is available from today and costs £679 / €799 / $999 – an Australian release is expected in March, where it will cost AU$1,799. By comparison, the direct-drive AT-LP8X model sits higher at £859 / $1299 / AU$2,199, while the much older AT-LP5X can be yours for around £299 / $649.

Rivals around this price include the new Technics SL-40CBT at £749 / $899 / AU$1,299, which is a direct-drive model with phono stage that also includes Bluetooth streaming, while the Award-winning Pro-Ject Debut Evo 2 (starts at £599 / $699 / AU$1,299) offers a more purist alternative.

