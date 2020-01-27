Best record player deals 2020 UK: tempting turntable offers

Whether you're looking for your first budget record player or are a long-standing vinyl fan hankering after a more premium turntable, there's almost certainly a deal with your name on it.

From entry-level decks at budget prices, to more premium offerings delivering serious levels of sound quality, there are plenty of turntable deals to check out.

You can choose from turntables with integrated speakers, wireless Bluetooth turntables, and even portable record players.

Here's our pick of the best turntable deals you can get, featuring the likes of Lenco, Pro-Ject and Sony.

Lenco L-85 £140 £99.99 at Amazon

Great features and user-friendly operation make this Lenco the best budget plug-and-play turntable we’ve come across. Now down to this sub-£100 price, it's the perfect way to kick-start your vinyl addiction.View Deal

Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth turntable £200 £177 at Amazon

Now with a £23 saving, we can't pass up an opportunity to remind you of this five-star deck with Bluetooth capabilities (for Bluetooth headphone pairing, for example) plus a built-in phono pre-amp. Even at £200 it's an absolute steal. View Deal

Sony PS-HX500 £400 £299 at Sevenoaks

Want to rip vinyl to hi-res? Of course you do. This entertaining turntable has that ability, sounds great while it's doing so and these days is a serious bargain.View Deal

NAD C 558 £449 £329 at Sevenoaks

NAD has a good track record with decks around the budget/midrange price, so one with a huge £120 discount should be seriously considered.View Deal

The best deals on the best turntables

Want the best record player at your chosen price point? Below you'll see all our favourite, five-star turntables, and where you can find the cheapest price on each one.