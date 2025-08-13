Technics may be known more for its rock-solid, direct-drive turntables (such as the excellent SL-1300G), but the Japanese audio brand's digital-first and streaming hi-fi products have earned a great reputation with us.

The superb Technics SL-G700M2 is one such product, which combines a CD player with network streaming in an impressive way, both in design and sonic performance. We originally tested this terrific Technics unit at £2899, but you can now snap it up for £2599 at Peter Tyson and Richer Sounds.

That's a massive £300 saving on a premium hi-fi product, and one we would highly recommend if you are looking to upgrade your current hi-fi setup to the next level or have an equally high-calibre system.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Technics SL-G7000M2 is an impressive product that puts digital sources first. It gives you the best of both worlds: it supports all the major streaming apps and protocols for high-quality wireless listening, as well as playback of physical formats like CDs and SACDs.

Connection via wi-fi or ethernet is stable, and while you need the Google Home app for initial set up before using the Technics app for control (a double-step that is a little clunky, but you only need to do this once), the unit is seamless in use with AirPlay, Bluetooth, Google Cast, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect and more.

We've recently checked with Technics, and Qobuz Connect support is on the horizon too. You can also access any stored libraries on the same network and play in full native hi-res quality via the USB type B input. Up to hi-res 32-bit/384kHz PCM, DSD512 and MQA files are supported.

Of course, a big appeal of the G700M2 is that it incorporates a CD player, which can also play the higher-quality SACDs. Technics has taken care with the internal DAC, circuitry, and power supply of this premium unit to ensure the best sonic performance.

In our review, we said: "It is a detailed and insightful presentation, and manages to organise the musical information in a cohesive and entertaining way." The Technics is clear, controlled and authoritative across all genres we play, and doesn't try to artificially enhance any excitement.

This is a measured and balanced performance that is rather understated but also inherently musical and engaging. This balance is consistent across all sources we use, from streams to CDs to digital files. Pair it with equally capable speakers and amplifier, and you have a terrifically talented system.

Special mention has to go to just how beautifully made the product is, befitting its premium price tag. The metal casework is sleek, the buttons and dial are smooth in use, and the disc-loading drawer in particular "glides in a beautifully damped way."

As an all-round proposition, the Technics SL-G700M2 is hard to better – yes it's a premium source, but it more than justifies the price point. And with £300 off at Peter Tyson, it's even better value and worth considering.

MORE:

Read our full Technics SL-G700M2 review

Check out the best CD players and the best music streamers we recommend

6 test tracks we've been playing in the What Hi-Fi? listening rooms this month