Streaming hi-fi systems from Arcam, NAD, and Ruark make their mark at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025

Hi-fi systems come in all shapes and sizes, and the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 has a spread of multi-talented options which will suit a wide range of demands.

As is traditionally the case, not all of our winners are new entries – there are a few familiar faces in there, but some stunning new all-in-ones have left their mark on the test team this year too.

Five winners return from 2024, but there’s a trio of new arrivals, all with one thing in common. They combine streaming and amplification in one box, so all you need to do is add speakers.

The first of those is the Ruark Audio R610 (above), a compact, beautifully made streaming amplifier which we said, in our review, “delivers a wonderfully modern hi-fi performance”. It does all the basics extremely well and performs superbly whether you’re using it for vinyl, streaming, CD or radio.

Next up on the price ladder is the NAD C 3050 (with MDC2 BluOS-D module) (above). Another system that gives off strong retro vibes, the NAD impressed us with a charming performance across the board. It's a mighty fine amplifier, but the presence of the MDC2-BluOS-D’s streaming module catapults it to the top of the class.

Arcam continues its assault on the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 with the SA35 (below). The British hi-fi brand has won gongs this year for its A5+ and A15+ stereo amplifiers and its ST25 music streamer, so its ability to build an Award-winning streaming amplifier perhaps shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. The Arcam is so good that it sees one of our previous winners, the Naim Uniti Atom, exit stage left.

Moving on from that trio of debutants, KEF continues to have a significant presence in the hi-fi systems category with two winners in the shape of the flexible, fun-sounding KEF LSX II LT speaker system, which returns for the second year in a row, while its pricier, more capable sibling, the LS50 Wireless II remains undefeated at its price point for yet another year.

Slotting in beneath the KEF LSX II LT is another pair of stereo streaming speakers, the Triangle AIO Twin (below), which deliver all the streaming skills you would want at its price point.

The Technics SA-C600 makes a return as our “Best hi-fi system £500-£1000” and slots just beneath the Ruark set-up. It too has streaming smarts and a CD drive built in for those of us who have stacks of the shiny discs at home.

Last, but by no means least, is arguably the great-grandfather of this category. The Denon D-M41DAB micro system has become part of the furniture over the years as our main entry-level recommendation.

For anyone who wants a more traditional CD-playing all-in-one with speakers and is happy with just Bluetooth streaming, you really can’t go wrong.

