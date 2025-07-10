Amazon Prime Day isn't traditionally great for “hi-fi”. Indeed, our hi-fi and audio editor actually found most of this week's best discounts on stereo speakers, amps, CD players and the like elsewhere.

Keeping up this trend, I’ve managed to find a deal on an Award-winning just-add-speakers system on Richer Sounds that other retailers aren't beating – or even price-matching.

The five-star and What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Technics SA-C600 streaming amplifier is just £759 thanks to a giant £140 saving on the original price and £10 less than you'll find on Amazon.

Technics SA-C600: was £899 now £759 at Richer Sounds The Technics SA-C600 isn’t the newest system on the market, but it remains a benchmark for audio quality in its category's price point. So much so that it is a back to back What Hi-Fi? Award winner and staple sight in our editor’s lounge.

Despite launching a few years ago, it remains the best hi-fi system for most people looking for a neat, convenient audio solution around its level. Hence why it’s still top of our buying guide and bagged our 2024 Product of the Year trophy in the Best Systems category.

For your money, you get an easy-to-use and discrete system with all the streaming smarts you will need, a built-in CD player and an atypically capable integrated phono stage. The latter – a rarity on such systems – make it quick and easy to add a turntable to your setup without the need for yet another box.

I can also personally attest to its charms, with it acting as the beating heart of my living room’s hi-fi setup, where it regularly blasts out hi-res Tidal streams of everything from Faith No More to John Coltrane, driving a set of Q Acoustics 3030i standmount speakers.

As our reviewers said when we updated our review last year to reflect our latest comparative testing after running it against new rivals:

“Usually, such systems are all about looks and features but Technics has shown that it is possible to add great sound into the mix. It is a really well-conceived product and fully deserves the What Hi-Fi? Awards wins that have followed. Highly recommended.”

We don’t give praise like that often.

Trust me when I say that to do better, you will have to pay a lot more. The only unit to come close to tempting me away from the Technics is the recently reviewed, five-star Ruark Audio R610, which will set you back £1199.

If the Technics is too rich for your blood, the next best option we can recommend is the WiiM Amp Pro. This cheaper streaming amp is on sale at Amazon for £319.20 right now (save £78.80), though its sound doesn't come close to matching the Technics' and it has far less physical connectivity – hence its four, not five, star rating.

