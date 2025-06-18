The hi-fi system I use every day has had its price slashed, making it a solid option for any music fan on the market for a non-fussy, just add speakers system.

The Technics SA-C600 is available at Peter Tyson and Sevenoaks Sound and Vision for £759, a decent £140 saving on its regular price.

Technics SA-C600: was £899 now £759 at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision The Technics SA-C600 may be a few years old, but it remains an excellent just add speakers system that we often recommend to buyers on a budget and people new to hi-fi.

The system, which came out in 2022, is one of the best on the market. A repeat What Hi-Fi? Award-winner – it bagged our 2024 Product of the Year trophy in the Best Systems category – it also holds a place, not surprisingly, in our best hi-fi systems buying guide.

Highlights include a compact, unassuming design, with all the wireless connectivity you need for hi-res streaming, as well as an integrated CD player and solid moving-magnet phono stage that vinyl fans can use to add a turntable to the system.

Most importantly, it sounds excellent and is wonderfully unfussy when it comes to matching speakers.

I use the system every day connected to Q Acoustics 3030i standmount speakers, and can pay testament to the fact that its expressive, entertaining sound and punchy dynamics are among the best you’ll find at this price.

As we say, in our Technics SA-C600 review's verdict:

“Technics has hit a real sweet spot with the SA-C600. It is sensibly featured, easy to use, and sounds surprisingly musical.”

We have just two minor notes of caution when recommending this current deal. First, this is only the second-best price we have seen this year – the system briefly dropped to an even cheaper £699 at the start of the 2025.

With Amazon Prime Day coming up, while the current price is great, it's quite possible that it could drop even further in July, so those who can might be better off waiting a little longer before pulling the trigger.

Second, if money really is tight, there are a number of even more affordable options out there.

If you just want to stream music, for example, the WiiM Amp Pro is significantly cheaper, and worth considering – though it has far less physical connectivity and doesn’t sound quite as good, hence its four, not five, star rating.

MORE:

These are the best bookshelf speakers we have reviewed

We rate the best music streamers money can buy

Our picks of the best stereo amplifiers