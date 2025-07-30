Scour the pages of this website and you’ll find that we have reviewed our fair share of five-star floorstanding speakers, with the cream of the crop being available to view on our best floorstanding speakers buying guide.

If you have enough space for a pair of towers, you’ll be suitably rewarded with a bigger sense of scale, weightier bass and more dynamic scale compared with their smaller bookshelf siblings.

With our latest entry into our floorstanding speakers buying guide, we think we have found a pair that not only sounds sensational enough to replace another five-star model, but also brings some added flexibility.

The PMC Prophecy 7 have bumped the Wharfedale Evo 4.4 to ‘also consider’ status in the guide, and are now our pick of the ‘best high-end’ floorstanders.

We’ll get to sound quality in a second (spoiler alert: they sound superb), but there’s another string to the PMC’s bow in that they are relatively compact and unobtrusive.

As we say in our PMC Prophecy 7 review, “At less than a metre high and barely wider than a CD in width, these are about as unobtrusive a pair of high-end floorstanders as we’ve come across.” Not bad for a true three-way design.

If you have a modest listening space, we think the PMCs could slip in pretty effortlessly.

They look interesting, too – and not just because of their dimensions. They use a 55mm midrange dome, which uses a novel-looking petal-shaped waveguide which helps with sound dispersion.

This driver is sandwiched between a 27mm soft-dome tweeter and a petite 12.5cm woofer.

Helping with low-frequency performance is PMC’s transmission line, which takes the rear-firing sound of the bass driver and absorbs all but the lowest frequencies. They then pass out of the speaker through a vent at the bottom of the front panel.

It’s a technology PMC has been using from the start, and it’s as effective as ever here. As we say in our review, “They produce the most satisfying balance between bass weight, articulation and stereo imaging.”

They produce an exceptionally spacious soundstage with an impressive layering of detail. The integration between the drivers is superb, and the sense of fun and enthusiasm they deliver together is second to none at this level.

Sure, you can get a bigger-scale sound from bigger floorstanders, but they won’t be anywhere near as flexible when it comes to fitting into more normal-sized spaces. The PMC Prophecy 7 are very special floorstanders indeed and well worthy of inclusion in our buying guide.

