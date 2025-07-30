Creative’s latest 2.1 soundbar is not meant just for your TV – it could also boost your gaming setup

Singapore-based company Creative has revealed its newest soundbar, the Creative Stage Pro, with a “sleek, space-conscious design”. The 2.1-channel ’bar and subwoofer system “bring cinematic sound into compact living spaces” according to the brand.

It’s meant to be a suitable addition to a home cinema setup as well as a desktop or gaming system.

The soundbar offers two listening modes to adapt to these different sound conditions. Near Field Mode is (as the name would suggest) calibrated to suit listening up close, while Far Field Mode provides a wider sound for those watching movies and TV from a distance.

The Stage Pro is employing Creative’s own surround-sound technology – SuperWide – in an effort to create an immersive experience, with Dolby Audio also on offer.

In terms of connections, there is support for HDMI ARC, Bluetooth and optical so it can be connected to your TV, PC and mobile devices.

Priced at £130 / $170 (around AU$290), the Creative ‘bar is competing against some of the best budget soundbars.

That includes the Sonos Ray which is currently available for just £50 more in the UK. This Sonos model received a four-star rating from us, offering dazzling vocal clarity and a detailed high-end.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It will be interesting to see how the Stage Pro compares with the most recent model we tested at roughly the same price of £120 / $120 (around AU$185), the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar. While we were impressed by its decent sense of scale, it ultimately earned a three-star rating for its lack of dynamic subtlety.

The Creative Stage Pro is available to pre-order now in the US and UK. We’ll keep you posted on whether it can outperform the tough competition, but its reasonable price and gaming specific setup could make it a worthy option.

MORE:

Here is our review of the Sonos Arc

Check out the best soundbars

And these are the best gaming TVs