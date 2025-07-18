KEF launched its first soundbar earlier this month, and as well as being one of the most technically interesting units we've seen in recent memory, after thoroughly testing it we can safely confirm it sounds amazing.

Why is it so technically interesting? The main reason is its use of custom KEF hardware. This is a list headlined by its atypical drivers.

Under its hood you’ll find six custom Uni-Q MX drivers taking charge of its height and central channels, four bespoke P185 drivers focussed on low-end performance and two conventional 50mm drivers designed to extend its soundstage.

That’s a total of 12 drivers for those that are counting and the most custom hardware than we've seen in a soundbar in quite some time.

But, more importantly, during testing, we loved the KEF XIO's balanced yet impactful sound that packs a brilliant punch.

When watching John Wick 2, for example, we found that “the deep revving of engines feels textured with the rhythm of the vehicle throbbing, but it does not overpower the lighter soundtrack”.

So, how could it get any better? Well, KEF says “there will be a number of options for XIO surrounds and updates [that] will be released in Autumn 2025”.

That means it has potential to deliver an even bigger and more immersive home cinema experience than it already does.

With KEF's history of incorporating unique and exciting technology under the hood, as they have already done with the standalone ’bar, we cannot wait to see what these surrounds will look like.

We have seen the difference surrounds and a sub can make with a good soundbar with the Samsung HW-Q990F, as an example.

This five-star system consists of a soundbar, surrounds and a subwoofer to create an 11.1.4 speaker configuration. One of the standout reasons we loved this Samsung package during testing is its precise but wide Dolby Atmos performance.

In our review, we say: “It’s the way that the soundbar and surrounds are so tonally well matched, while the audio processing ensures that sounds move organically between the channels, that truly seals the deal for us”.

Although it will not be the same set-up as the KEF XIO, this surround performance on the Samsung makes us optimistic about how it could boost the XIO’s immersive experience even further.

This is especially true for the XIO as, while we don’t have any more details on what form these surrounds will take, considering the wealth of custom hardware in the main bar, we have high hopes there will be at least a few performance-boosting surprises.

