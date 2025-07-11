The Dolby Atmos soundbar I use every day is on sale this Amazon Prime Day – but I can't recommend it while this amazing alternative deal exists

Amazon Prime Day has uncovered some seriously scorching soundbar offers, especially for anyone looking to save a hefty chunk of change on a premium Dolby Atmos-equipped model.

I was pleased to see that the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus, the very soundbar that I have hooked up to my TV as we speak, is down to just £899 on Amazon, which I believe is the lowest price we've seen it at to date.

It's a brilliant Dolby Atmos soundbar, offering a room-filling performance with immersive surround effects, and a rich, detailed sound that is yet to falter with any movie, TV show or song I throw at it.

There is, however, one slight issue. I can't recommend right now, due to a soundbar deal existing that trumps my beloved Sennheiser in practically every sense of the word.

The Sonos Arc – yes, that five-star, Award-winning, Hall of Fame inductee Sonos Arc – is currently on sale for about £400 less than the Ambeo Soundbar Plus, making it a much better buy.

Save £410 Sonos Arc: was £899 now £489 at Amazon The Sonos Arc is a soundbar that we continue to endorse, even with its five-star successor firmly assuming its spot since it launched towards the end of last year. With its expansive, dynamic and detailed sound, alongside a wealth of wireless streaming options, the Arc remains an excellent choice for those hunting for a Dolby Atmos soundbar, especially with £410 slashed from the price.

You see, the Arc is a fantastic soundbar in its own right, offering a powerful, detailed, dynamic and authoritative performance that should appease even the most reluctant soundbar snobs.

It doesn't rival a full 5.1 surround sound system – fair enough, I say – but it's very cinematic while also being super convenient.

In all honesty, the Sonos and Sennheiser aren't all that different when it comes to the sound pros, and they don't differ that greatly in the feature department either.

The Ambeo Soundbar Plus does include HDMI passthrough sockets; however, they are HDMI 2.0 connections and therefore don't support any of the latest gaming features.

Saying that, the Arc doesn't even have HDMI passthrough, so I won't turn my nose up at the Ambeo's slightly weak attempt here.

Both support the same streaming options, including Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Cast.

Ambeo earns some bonus points for having a dedicated remote, although an app is also available. The Arc, on the other hand, relies entirely on Sonos' controversial S2 app.

Comparing the two Dolby Atmos soundbars is, in my mind, futile at the time of writing. This is entirely due to the price disparity, which puts the Sonos at such a huge advantage.

I've been urging people to buy the Sonos Arc and ask questions later because this saving is so monumental, and now I'm saying the same thing to anyone thinking of scooping up the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus.

