I started my Amazon Prime Day reporting with one of the best soundbar deals of all time, with the Sonos Arc dropping to a new all-time low price.

At £529, I was astounded by how cheap the Award-winning Dolby Atmos soundbar was, and I couldn't possibly see it get any cheaper.

Well, I was wrong, because the Sonos Arc has dropped to its new lowest ever price, and it's comfortably under £500.

At £489 on Amazon, the Arc is an absolute bargain; that's a further £40 saving on the previous lowest price from a couple of days ago.

No other retailer that we can see is offering this five-star soundbar at this price, and with a deal this good, we'd recommend snapping it up while there is still stock available.

Save £410 Sonos Arc: was £899 now £489 at Amazon The Sonos Arc is a soundbar that we continue to endorse, even with its five-star successor firmly assuming its spot since it launched towards the end of last year. With its expansive, dynamic and detailed sound, alongside a wealth of wireless streaming options, the Arc remains an excellent choice for those hunting for a Dolby Atmos soundbar, especially with £410 slashed from the price.

Before we continue, we should mention that this deal is, for some unknown reason, only available on the white model.

However, the colour of your soundbar won't affect the sound quality, so we still think it's well worth highlighting this deal.

The Arc remains a benchmark 'bar, thanks to its excellent sound, delivering a convincing Dolby Atmos performance thanks to its considered handling of height effects.

It also provides a detailed, controlled and refined sound with plenty of weight and authority.

It's been the undoing of many premium Dolby Atmos soundbars that have entered our AV testing facility, and at this price, it's an even bigger threat to the likes of the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 and Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus.

It fits in nicely with Sonos' wider ecosystem, meaning you can tie it into an existing Sonos multiroom system.

Furthermore, you can link it to a pair of Era 100 or Era 300 speakers and a Sonos Sub for a full Dolby Atmos surround sound speaker system.

It's also compatible with the Sonos app, which may be good or bad news depending on where you stand on the state of the app. It's faced some challenges, with recent updates being quite controversial.

That being said, the Arc still supports a wide range of wireless streaming options, including Apple AirPlay, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect.

At £489, the Arc is a sensational soundbar with a clear, dynamic, and controlled sound that will easily enhance any movie night at home. Snag the Sonos Arc (in white) at its lowest-ever price from Amazon now.

