Amazon Prime Day has delivered countless soundbar deals, including the Sonos Arc at its best-ever price, but what if you're after a complete surround sound system with surround speakers and a subwoofer included?

We have just reviewed the Samsung HW-Q990F, awarding it five stars last week during our Home Cinema Week event. However, there is already a major deal on Amazon that means you can save over £550.

Now available for £1134 at Amazon, the Q990F originally launched for £1699, which means you're saving a grand total of £565 – not bad at all.

Save £565 Samsung HW-Q990F: was £1,699 now £1,134 at Amazon Samsung's latest Dolby Atmos soundbar package scored five stars in our AV testing room, thanks to its clear, dynamic and detailed sound. We especially liked the new cube-style subwoofer, which delivers refined and tonally varied bass, and its easy setup and excellent feature set seal the deal. With £565 cut from the asking price, the Q990F is a brilliant option this Amazon Prime Day.

We awarded the HW-Q990F five stars at its full price of £1699, but you won't need to spend that in order to pick up this hugely talented Dolby Atmos soundbar system. Despite the fact that it's been on the market for just a few short months, there is already a deal that knocks it down to just £1134.

So what exactly do we like about the Q990F? It retains much of what we liked about its predecessor, the Q990D, such as its clear, dynamic and detailed sound. It delivers a convincing surround sound effect, with excellent tonal balance and consistency between the 'bar and surround speakers, and height effects are very well presented.

What really makes this new soundbar package shine is the redesigned subwoofer. It's much smaller than the old model, with dual 8-inch drivers which act in a force-cancelling arrangement. This 300W sub pumps out surprisingly meaty and deep bass, with excellent tonal variety and reduced distortion, which makes the system more engaging and cinematic as a result.

It also carries a very well-stocked feature set, with DTS:X audio, HDMI 2.1 passthrough with 4K/120Hz gaming and Dolby Vision HDR support, and countless sound modes including SpaceFit Pro, which adapts the sound to best suit your room and speaker placement.

With £565 off at Amazon, this five-star system is a sure-fire way to bring true cinematic sound into your home at a major saving.

