Amazon Prime Day isn't just about buying yourself a decent set of wireless headphones. Physical media is back on the rise, meaning you can nab a bargain on some very enviable vinyl releases as part of the big sales event.

After all, who doesn't love a lovely bit of vinyl to add to their collection? Whether you're just starting out or you're a seasoned vinyl hunter, we've pulled together some of the best deals to treat your record player for less this summer.

Brothers in Arms (40th Anniversary) by Dire Straits was £28 now £24 at Amazon (save £4)

Alongside Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works 85-92 and Massive Attack's Mezzanine, you have to have Dire Straits' Brothers in Arms in your record collection if you're a proper hi-fi or vinyl fan. Sorry, we don't make the rules.

The Tarantino Sound by Various Artists was £21 now £18 at Amazon (save £3)

Whatever you think of him, Mr. Tarantino was always pretty good at unearthing some decent music for his punchy, blood-laden affairs. From Howlin' Wolf to Johnny Cash, this twin disc edition covers the best needle drops from the full run of the iconic director's various works.

As featured in: 11 of the best tracks from Tarantino movies for testing your system

Nevermind by Nirvana was £23.50 now £27 at Amazon (save £3.50)

If you don't have Nirvana's Nevermind in your collection, what have you been doing with your life? Nirvana's titanic sophomore release demands a place within your vinyl hoard, and if you're just starting out, it's the perfect place to start. A proper classic.

As featured in: 14 best grunge tracks to test your hi-fi system

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 OST by Various Artists was £18 now £12 at Amazon (save £6)

Each Guardians movie is a veritable treasure trove of needle-drop classics, and it's no different with the franchise's third cosmic instalment. Excellence abounds, but we'd particularly direct you over to Spacehog's mind-blasting anthem In the Meantime for a testing treat.

As featured in: The best Guardians Of The Galaxy tracks to test your hi-fi system

Definitely Maybe by Oasis was £28 now £24 at Amazon (save £4)

With the Gallagher brothers finally reforming for 2025, we'd be remiss if we didn't include a tasty Oasis deal in here somewhere. Along with (What's The Story) Morning Glory?, Definitely Maybe marks the Manchester group's creative apex, featuring tracks such as Live Forever, Supersonic and Cigarettes & Alcohol.

As featured in: I spent the day listening to Oasis in Spatial Audio, and heard the tech at its best and worst

3 Feet High and Rising box set by De La Soul was £83 now £56 at Amazon (save £27)

We've spoken in glowing terms before regarding the merits of 3 Feet High and Rising, De La Soul's pioneering masterwork which paved the way for hip-hop to become more accessible and engaging thanks to its liberal use of diverse samples and sunny, almost jazz-inflected sensibilities. If you're serious about vinyl and want to properly show off, this is the box set to get.

The Dark Side Of The Moon (50th Anniversary) by Pink Floyd was £31 now £26 at Amazon (save £5)

Do you really need us to explain this one to you? Well, in case this is your first time listening to music and/or your first day on planet Earth, The Dark Side Of The Moon is a very good album. If you don't have it, you should get it. No, seriously, you really should get it.

Mezzanine by Massive Attack was £35 now £30 at Amazon (save £5)

It does Mezzanine a disservice to describe it as a 'great test album'. An admirable accolade, true, but it rather obscures the fact that Massive Attack's finest work is a symphony of excellence that's as accessible to casual listeners as it is to hi-fi nerds. It's just excellent, and that's an end of it.

As featured in: 65 great British albums to test your hi-fi system

Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish was £27 now £24 at Amazon (save £3)

Like quite a few reviewers and audio engineers these days, we use Happier Than Ever quite a bit when trying out the talents of the latest turntables around. £3 off isn't a colossal sum, but 10 per cent is better than nothing, right?

Fleetwood Mac (Amazon Exclusive Coke Bottle Clear Vinyl) by Fleetwood Mac was £28 now £24 at Amazon (save £4)

It's not quite Rumours, but then what is? Fleetwood Mac's eponymous release is still a corker to add to your collection, especially when it's a Coke bottle version that you'll find exclusively on Amazon. Your mates won't have that, now, will they?

