It's time to take a look at the most expensive vinyl sales of last month, courtesy of the crate-diggers over at Discogs.

The world's foremost vinyl database is a treasure trove of information, from endless Beatles and Pink Floyd releases to obscure soul and house records.

You can 'dig' virtually to your hearts content or you can take the plunge and make a purchase if you see something you can't live without. The only problem? You can sink some serious money if you're not too careful.

Let's take a look at the top ten sellers from July. Set your face to stunned.

10. See You On The Other Side by Ozzy Osbourne

Sold for $2500 (approx £1850)

Fittingly, the 10th highest-selling record on Discogs last month (well, it was joint 9th strictly) came from the now sadly departed Ozzy Osbourne.

This huge box set, including signed certificate from the man himself, blood-spattered vinyl, transparent 7-inch and more, was released in 2019 and has commanded top dollar ever since. In fact, a near mint box set sold at this price back in April 2024.

That being said, the number of similar items on sale at the time of writing does suggest a degree of attempting to 'cash in' by some sellers, which represents the somewhat less agreeable side of vinyl collecting...

9. Farm by Farm

Sold for $2500 (approx £1850)

Reportedly only 500 copies of this album were ever pressed, having been recorded at the famous Golden Voice Studios in Illinois before the band split up (and the studios later burnt down).

As is so often the way in vinyl circles, this has become a legendary holy grail for fans of psychedelic rock. If you enjoy your 70s rock with equal parts blues and country, and plenty of spaced out guitar solos, this one's for you.

Having been a hard to find record for a few decades, it seems a few copies have emerged in the last few years... As one commenter puts it, "All these sealed ones popping up out of nowhere and no one questioning it or just how many this person has before dropping 2.5k lol". We can't put it better than that.

8. Night of the Living Dead by Misfits

The Misfits - Night of the Living Dead (1979) Full Single - YouTube Watch On

Sold for $2550 (around £1887)

Another expensive Misfits vinyl release, this time for the horror punk band's third release. This 7-inch vinyl was released on the influential Plan 9 punk label.

Night of the Living is named after the 1968 horror film, and the song's lyrics borrow from the zombie plot of the film.

The band performed the single live at Irving Plaza in New York City on the night of the release back in 1979, and sold the single at the door. No doubt for quite a lot cheaper than this one...

7. 日本人 by Far Out

Sold for $2906 (around £2141)

If in doubt, always keep everything that comes with your records.

This expensive slice of 70s Japanese psych rock crucially come "with insert" – a four-page inserted piece of art and information on the band and tracks, without which you may not be paying quite this much money for the record.

However, it doesn't have the 'obi', which is a paper band that is wrapped around the spine of Japanese records, providing information about the album in Japanese. You'd need to find a bit more scratch for a release with that still intact...

And yes, that is the same Denon, though both the record label and the AV company have subsequently changed ownership a number of times.

6. Hank Mobley by Hank Mobley

Sold for $2999 (around £2209)

"This record is not bad but it's definitely in the 'more rare than good' category. Mobley made many records better than this one." Ah, never change, Discogs commenters.

One of the most important jazz (and music) labels of all time, this release appeared on Blue Note in 1957.

This album is considered to be one of the most collectable albums in the Blue Note discography (and that's a lot of records) due to the fact it sold poorly when it was released and wasn't subsequently re-released. Hence the price of this one.

5. Process Of Elimination by The Endtables

The Endtables || The defectors - YouTube Watch On

Sold for $3500 (around £2578)

Formed in Louisville in 1978, The Endtables lasted less that two years, releasing just one four-song EP while together – but those four tracks have really lasted the test of time for punk fans.

Drag City, an indie label from Chicago, combined tracks and live performances into a special release in 2010 but

Discogs reveals that this particular copy was reportedly sold by Squirrel Bait and Gastr Del Sol‘s guitarist, David Grubbs.

4. The Beatles by The Beatles

Sold for $3599 (around £2699)

Not just any Beatles record, but a Beatles record with a misprint! Misprints are like manna from heaven for collectors, so a Beatles misprint will always mean high prices.

The Beatles eponymous LP was originally released without E.M.I. Records on the label. A repress was ordered but not before this original became a holy grail for Beatles completists.

3. I Don’t Need Help / Frenchy The Tickler by Johnny K. Killens and The Dynamites

I Don't Need Help - YouTube Watch On

Sold for $4000 (around £3000)

Released in 1967, this is the only time this obscure funk record has been sold on Discogs – and from out of nowhere, it's been sold for £3000.

Deep City Records also released a handful of records by Helene Smith and The Moovers in the mid-1960s before going on a 40-year hiatus broken in the mid-2000s.

Discogs notes this record came to wider prominence after its inclusion on Numero Group‘s 2006 label compilation, Eccentric Soul: The Deep City Label.

2. The Dark Side Of The Moon by Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd - The Dark Side Of The Moon - 1973 UK 1st Pressing - Full Album (Side1) #pinkfloyd #vinyl - YouTube Watch On

Sold for $4333 (around £3250)

Another month, another Pink Floyd record delivering someone a big pay day.

Mint or Near Mint copies of this first pressing command top dollar, even though the band was wise enough to order a hefty first round of pressings.

Case in point, there are 88 different runout variations (the blank vinyl space which contains etched matrix numbers and other details). Originally released with two posters and two stickers – if you've still got those, you can start spending your fortune...

1. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band by The Beatles

Sold for $5333 (around £4000)

Yes, it's that album again but this one is particularly interesting to us.

This 1984 release came courtesy of Nimbus, a British label known for its classical music discography, and respected by audiophiles for its “Supercut” versions. The label remastered these copies from the original tapes.

The label was also a pioneer of the Ambisonic surround-sound system, and became the first company to master and press CDs in the UK.

These Nimbus Supercut LPs were released as mail order promotions in conjunction with Practical Hi-Fi and Hi-Fi Today magazines during the early 1980s. They were available in limited quantities of around 1000 pressings per release. Don't say we didn't tell you it was worth subscribing to your favourite hi-fi magazine...

Tempted by this one? There's another one on sale for £20,000...

