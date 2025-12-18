Rega Planar 3 RS Edition $1,125 at World Wide Stereo $1,125 at World Wide Stereo $1,395 at World Wide Stereo Check Amazon Type: Belt driven

Operation: Manual

Speeds: 33⅓, 45 RPM

Speed change: Electronic

Cartridge: Rega Nd5 moving magnet

Phono stage? No

Bluetooth? No

Dimensions (hwd): 11.7cm x 44.7 x 36 cm

Weight: 6kg

Finishes: x 1 (brushed aluminium) The Planar 3 RS Edition is a sublime spinner, scoring high across all areas of performance, build quality, usability and design. A very worthy Award-winner. Pros Lively, detailed, entertaining sound

More rhythmically precise and dynamically expressive than the Compass

Excellent build quality

Lovely to use Cons Extra rack space for outboard power supply unit

Compass offers an open and broader soundstage Clearaudio Compass Check Amazon View at whathifi.com Type: Belt driven

Operation: Manual

Speeds: 33⅓, 45 RPM

Speed change: Electronic

Cartridge: Clearaudio N1 moving magnet

Phono stage? No

Bluetooth? No

Dimensions (hwd): 12 x 43.5 x 34 cm

Weight: 8.4kg

Finishes: x 2 (silver, black) The Compass is Clearaudio's newest entry-level turntable, blending modern styling and weighty build with a detailed, composed and controlled presentation. Pros Full, impressively composed sound

Agile bass outmatches the Planar 3 RS Edition

Smart, minimalist design

Simple to operate Cons Not as dynamic, precise or entertaining as the RS Edition

Paint finish is of poor quality in some parts

The Rega Planar 3 RS Edition took everything that we liked about the standard Planar 3 and elevated it to new heights. As a newly crowned 2025 What Hi-Fi? Award winner and a Product of the Year, it's a beautifully made turntable that has set the benchmark for insight and entertainment at its particular price point. Beating it, then, will take some doing.

That's what the Clearaudio Compass is aiming to achieve. Positioned within the same tranche of the market, the Compass has the backing of some impressive technical know-how from the brand's more extravagantly engineered high-end models.

Rega facing against Clearaudio, then, sees some proper manufacturing pedigree going head-to-head. Is the Compass the direction you should go in, or is the Planar 3 RS Edition still the best in the West?

Price

The Planar 3 RS Edition is a little cheaper than the Clearaudio Compass (Image credit: Future)

The Rega Planar 3 RS Edition package entered the market at the tail end of 2024, and costs £999 / $1795 / AU$2199. It's a step above the standard and former Award-winning Planar 3/Nd3 package, which now costs £840 / $1395 / AU$1799 – with the price gap extremely close in the UK in particular.

The Clearaudio Compass is a newer model, arrived in September 2025 and positioning itself as the brand's 'entry-level' model. It's a tad bit more expensive than the Rega (apart from in the US) and costs £1099 / $1500 / AU$2399.

*Winner: Rega Planar 3 RS Edition*

Build and design

Both of these spinners are, in general, extremely well made (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Despite both models having a belt-driven motor, electronic speed control and a fairly minimalist plinth design, they Planar 3 RS Edition and the Compass have plenty of points of differentiation – demonstrating that there's more than one way to design a turntable.

Rega's ‘low mass, high rigidity’ design principle is at the heart of the Planar 3 RS Edition, harnessing an MDF core with a lightweight yet rigid skin in order to prevent unwanted energy absorption or sonic distortion.

Unlike the Planar 3's phenolic resin wrap, the RS Edition borrows the thinner, lighter and more rigid High Pressure Laminate (HPL) wrap taken from the more premium Planar 6, Planar 8 and Planar 10 models to deliver a step-up performance.

The external brushed aluminium finish on the RS Edition, coupled with the 12mm glass platter, gives it a sleek elegance.

As we said in our review, the RS Edition's "high gloss black edges add a subtle mirror-like effect and complement the dark metal finish in a way that looks premium without being too flashy". Coupled with the quality of the bearings, the smooth action of the tonearm and the arm lift, this is one of the most handsomely constructed turntables we can think of at this price.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Compass is a handsome, solidly made item too, with an aesthetic that we described as "bulky minimalist" thanks to its substantial wooden plinth and no-frills aesthetic. Its dimensions are more compact than the Rega, but the Compass goes big on mass, with the main body and bottom plate adding up to 8.4g in total, significantly more than the 6kg weight of its Rega rival.

The 20mm acrylic platter is beautifully machined and you can get the Compass in two finishes (silver and black) compared to Rega's single finish.

However, the Compass is let down by some instances of poor quality in the finish at the back of the turntable. In both the review samples we had in for testing, we found that the paint around the recessed areas surrounding the plug sockets and hinges is noticeably poorer and look rather unfinished. It's rather disappointing for a product at this premium price point.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The RS Edition comes with the Nd5 cartridge and high-quality RB330 tonearm fitted as standard, but it's worth noting that you'll need extra space on your rack to accommodate the outboard Neo PSU Mk2 power supply unit (a small black box), with also offers electronic speed switching.

The Compass comes fitted with the sleek T1 aluminium tonearm and the N1 moving magnet cartridge in a removable headshell. The electronic speed switch and power supply are integrated into the Compass' weighty plinth, making for a more compact package.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Both turntables require a little bit of set up, such as balancing the tonearm, setting the correct tracking weight and bias for each cartridge, but these are fairly straightforward tasks to perform. We would, as always, recommend any turntable is placed on a level and stable platform for the best results.

Two handsome, well-made decks that are simple to get spinning and a pleasure to use. While you'll have to wrangle with an extra power supply box with the Rega, the Clearaudio loses marks because of its poor-quality paint job.

Ultimately, while the Compass looks smart, the general standard of fit and finish and quality of materials on the Rega deck is far superior.

*Winner: Rega Planar 3 RS Edition*

Sound quality

Can the Compass match the Award-winning sound of the RS Edition? (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Sound is king when assessing a record player's capabilities, so let's start with the newer of our two candidates, the Clearaudio Compass.

Clearaudio promised “accessible performance without compromise” from its new entry-level turntable, and the expertise behind the Compass was rarely hard to discern during our tests.

The Compass has a mature, controlled sound, offering a steady-handed composure that gives music a balanced, cohesive feel. There is no hard-edged treble or saggy bass negatively drawing our ears here, and we remain impressed by the weight and maturity the handsome player provides.

Textural details are strong across the board, whether they're the tinkling of piano keys or the pluck of an acoustic guitar, while the Compass's impressive clarity makes us feel involved in the music played. The bass reproduction is a particular highlight, demonstrating a nimbleness that tracks lower-end frequencies with remarkable precision.

That bass reproduction is tighter and more agile than the Rega's, while the Compass also offers a more cinematic soundscape than the Planar 3 RS Edition can manage. The Rega is by no means poor in this regard, but we feel that the Clearaudio just paints on a wider canvas when we feed it music with proper scale and scope.

Where we feel Clearaudio's effort is outmatched, however, is with regard to rhythms and dynamics. Play Michael Jackson’s Bad via both the Compass and the Planar 3 RS Edition, and the latter will dig into the zippy, propulsive momentum of the track with far more élan. The Rega just has so much more energy to give, and it makes the Compass sound slightly sluggish and restrained by comparison.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Rega's dynamic capabilities are, arguably, even better. Listening to Bach’s delicate Siciliano on our two rivals makes it clear that the Rega is the one with the class-leading talents. Every stroke of the piano sound distinctive and dynamically engaging, while the Clearaudio flattens those subtle ups and downs with its slightly more mechanical approach.

In almost all other regards, the Planar 3 RS Edition is deeply impressive. It's such a snappy, agile and dynamically exciting performer, while its fluid, natural way with melodies bolster its considerable talents.

As we said in our review, there is "a confidence and effortless quality to the way this turntable sounds. The RS Edition locks every detail, every instrument, every vocal into place in an assured way that is admirable and wholly enjoyable".

The Nd5 cartridge digs out a great deal of detail, too, offering a tonality that is well-balanced throughout the sonic frequencies. It allows the Rega turntable to be an immensely snappy and precise player, clearly sketching out each instrumental detail or rhythmic pattern with greater acuity than its Clearaudio rival.

All told, the Clearaudio Compass has its strengths, but the Planar 3 RS Edition sets the standard with conviction at this level. Good as the Compass is, it can't match the verve and musicality of the relentlessly entertaining Rega.

**Winner: Rega Planar 3 RS Edition**

Verdict

The Rega Planar 3 RS Edition continues to set the standard at this level (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Clearaudio Compass is an appealing, smart-looking turntable that's broadly well made, bar some finish issues. There's no question that it showcases sonic strengths, particularly with regard to its beautifully handled bass and more cinematic soundstage.

For us, however, the Rega is the one to pick if you want your vinyl to spin with verve, spark and panache. At this level, the Planar 3 RS Edition is practically untouchable when it comes to delivering proper sonic entertainment, blending outstanding dynamic capabilities with an unerring understanding of musicality and rhythms.

We like the Compass, but the Rega Planar 3 RS Edition continues to prove its Award-winning credentials. Quite simply, it's the turntable to pick at this premium price.

**Overall winner: Rega Planar 3 RS Edition**

