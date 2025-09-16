Bose has a new flagship pair of noise-cancelling wireless headphones. The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) build on the five-star 1st Gen model in subtle but significant ways, much like the QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) did recently over their predecessors.

So what exactly are these improvements? Are the new QC Ultra Headphones worth buying over the original? Or would you be better off saving some money with the older model, especially now that deals are more likely?

That's what we're here to decide.

We're in the process of reviewing the QC Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) as we speak. We'll update this once we've reached a definitive verdict. Until then, let's see how they compare on paper.

Bose QC Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) vs Bose QC Ultra Headphones (1st Gen): price

(Image credit: Future)

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) model launched at £449 / $449 / AU$699. That's the same price as their predecessors in the UK, but $20 / AU$50 more expensive in the US and Australia respectively.

The actual difference is likely to be greater than that. The original models have been discounted since they launched two years ago, even dipping as low as £250 at one point. Expect plenty more discounts where that came from now that they've been succeeded by the newer model.

Bose QC Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) vs Bose QC Ultra Headphones (1st Gen): build & comfort

(Image credit: Future)

Bose's headphones are some of the most comfortable around, and that's certainly true of the first-gen QC Ultras. Their earcups provide just the right amount of grip to stay put without squeezing your noggin, and the headband has plenty of cushioning, too.

But not only are they comfy, they fold flat and hinge into a ball, which makes them smaller than most over-ear rivals to carry around when not in use.

They look nice and premium (though not quite as plush as the rival B&W Px7 S3), and come in four finishes: Black, White Smoke, Lunar Blue and Deep Plum.

The right earcup houses a button for power and Bluetooth pairing, a capacitive touch strip for volume and shortcuts, and a multi-functional button whose purpose you can customise.

The second-gen model might look very similar to the first-gen, but there are some changes. They feature shinier metal adornments for a sleeker, more modern aesthetic. They also come in some different colours: Midnight Violet and Driftwood Sand, alongside the same Black and White Smoke as their predecessors.

They still fold flat and hinge just like their predecessors, so it seems like Bose has improved the design without losing any of the benefits.

Bose QC Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) vs Bose QC Ultra Headphones (1st Gen): features

(Image credit: Future)

The new model has some advantages over the original in terms of features. The battery life has been extended, for one thing, from 24 hours to 30 (and up to 45 hours with ANC turned off). The older pair dropped from 24 hours to 18 with Bose Immersive Audio activated, so we'll have to wait and see if the new pair are similarly impacted.

Speaking of Immersive Audio, it has a new Cinema Mode for the 2nd Gen model, which sounds right up our street. This promises to deliver "a movie-like experience" by widening the soundstage, balancing background effects and making dialogue clearer for a more immersive experience.

The new model also allows for wired USB-C listening for lossless audio up to 16-bit/48kHz. This was missing from the original pair, which couldn't be listened to in a wired capacity. This feature also enables low-latency audio for gamers.

And you can turn the noise cancelling off completely in the second-gen pair. This is another first for Bose's flagship headphones.

The second-gen pair have all the same features as the older model, including the Still and Motion modes of Immersive Audio (Bose's take on spatial audio), aptX Adaptive support, multipoint Bluetooth and CustomTune calibration (which automatically optimises the sound and ANC to match your ear shape).

ActiveSense also returns, to automatically adjust the ANC to your surroundings, so your music isn't drowned out by sudden loud noises. And you can customise the ANC presets and adjust the amount of outside sound that you let in, depending on what you're doing.

Bose QC Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) vs Bose QC Ultra Headphones (1st Gen): noise cancellation & call quality

(Image credit: Bose)

ANC is the feather in Bose's cap – its wireless headphones and earbuds have long been among the best noise-cancelling ones around. And for the QC Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen), Bose has gone the extra mile.

Bose claims it has refined the digital signal processing to improve the ANC. It has also updated its algorithm for a more natural experience when compensating for sudden loud noises like sirens in the Aware mode. The firm took the same measures for its recent QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen), which earned a five-star review.

All in, Bose claims its ANC is "world class", and going on recent evidence, who are we to argue? And if you want to listen to music without any noise-cancelling effect intruding upon the experience, the ANC can be turned off completely for the first time.

If they can build on the first-gen's noise cancellation, the second-gen pair should be a delight. The originals are truly world silencing, "dramatically reducing background rumbles while out walking, and the sound of the London Underground during our daily commute," we wrote in our review.

No wonder they're among the best noise-cancelling headphones around.

The first-gen Ultras have very good call quality, though we found it was bettered for clarity elsewhere. We'll have to wait and see if Bose has made any improvements in this area.

Bose QC Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) vs Bose QC Ultra Headphones (1st Gen): sound

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The QC Ultra Headphones (1st Gen) are a five-star pair, so obviously they sound pretty great for the price.

At first, we found them a little uptight. But given time to run in, they loosen up nicely, and provide a thoroughly entertaining listen. Theirs is a precise, punchy delivery that crosses all genres.

Play Joy Division’s Disorder and the Bose are quick out of the blocks, defining the notes sharply and giving them plenty of texture. Highs and lows come with a sense of richness and refinement, and the timing is spot on.

They even have more richness and body than the Sony WH-1000XM5, though the Sonys have a little more transparency. As we noted in our review, "It's one of those that will come down to personal preference." But the fact it's even close is a great testament to the first-gen Bose's abilities.

The first-gen Ultras were definitely leapfrogged by the Sony WH-1000XM6 though. Pitted against the newer Sonys, the Ultras sound superficial, and lacking in composure and refinement at the top end. They lack clarity compared to more precise Sonys.

The second-gen Ultras have the same drivers as their predecessors, so we can expect the same sonic profile. But that doesn't mean the sound quality won't have improved. Bose's improvements to the digital signal processing promise to boost sound quality, with Bose claiming deeper bass, more natural highs and greater clarity at high volumes.

Bose pulled off a similar trick with the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen). That pair delivered, "sinking to impressive new depths while retaining the requisite tautness and agility of their lower-end reproduction," we wrote in our review. And all from some tweaks of the existing drivers and processing.

The QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) also offer lossless audio listening up to 16-bit/48kHz quality over a USB-C connection – something many of its rivals now offer, too.

We're very excited to test all aspects of sound quality, and will update this article once our verdict is in.

Bose QC Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) vs Bose QC Ultra Headphones (1st Gen): early verdict

The new QC Ultra Headphones aren't a massive jump from the first-gen model, but as Bose's latest QC Ultra Earbuds proved, they won't have to be in order to prove compelling.

The first-gen Ultra Headphones are a five-star pair, so providing the second-gen flagships can deliver these improvements to noise cancellation and sound quality that Bose promises, they should be another excellent pair.

Of course, whether these improvements are worth the asking price and how they compare with current rivals in the market remains to be seen (and heard). We'll update this article once we've put the new pair through their paces.

