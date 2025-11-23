Let's be clear from the start: we like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) very much. We think they're terrifically talented, especially if you like class-leading noise cancelling and comfort, all boosted by notable improvements on their five-star predecessors.

Now that they're properly discounted for the first time, we like them even more. The QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) are down from £299 to £270 at Argos, a saving of around £30. That's a tempting deal on a very well-rounded pair of flagship wireless earbuds that only made their debut earlier this year.

The thing is, if sound and value are your priorities, we think there's an alternative that you might want to consider...

Bose's QC Ultra (2nd Gen) get a first-time discount

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save £49 Technics EAH-AZ100: was £259 now £210 at Amazon If sonic prowess is your priority, the Technics EAH-AZ100 are our pick as the best in the business. They're not quite as secure and comfortable as the Bose buds, nor is their ANC quite as effective, but the AZ100 lead the charge when it comes to delivering sonic clarity and musicality at this premium level. They're also more than £50 cheaper than the QC Ultra (2nd Gen), and that never hurts, does it?

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen) are, unequivocally, better than their outgoing predecessors. The differences aren't start, but subtle tweaks to practically all areas of performance have all added up to a pair of flagship earbuds that we admire hugely. In truth, they may be some of the best buds that Bose has ever made.

They fit beautifully thanks to the buds' clever in-ear ridges which nestle under the ear and provide stability and support no matter what you're doing or where you're headed. Their feature set is ample, with 6 hours of battery life from the earbuds and 24 hours in total, as well as aptX Adaptive codec support, wireless charging and Bose's 'Immersive Audio' spatial tech.

Noise cancelling, naturally, is their forte, and we still can't think of another pair of earbuds that match the second-gen QC Ultra for their ability to completely shield you from the outside world. Add to that a sound that comes across as punchy, full-bodied and more detailed than their predecessors, and you have a really fine pair of performers.

Just be aware that there is a cheaper alternative out there. The Technics EAH-AZ100 are also on sale for £210, and they're our current Award-winners for premium wireless earbuds.

With the Technics, you'll get up to 10 hours (with ANC on) of battery life and 28 hours of life with the charging case, as well as very solid ANC, a comfortable design, plus ample customisable features supported by a deep, nicely laid-out control app.

Where the EAH-AZ100 really earn our backing is with regard to how they sound. Technics buds have always tended to sound spacious, sparkling and detailed, but the boundary-pushing AZ100 add in so much more musicality, rhythmic drive and dynamic prowess that they stand tall as possibly Technics' greatest-ever buds.

If you care about sound, they'd be the ones we'd pick at Amazon. If all-round comfort and ANC are for you, head over to Argos and go with Team Bose.

