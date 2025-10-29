Apple AirPods Pro 3 vs Sony WF-1000XM5: which wireless earbuds should you buy?

Apple finally unveiled the AirPods Pro 3, making bold claims about doubled noise-cancelling performance and enhanced sound quality in the process. But they're entering a fiercely competitive market where the likes of Sony's WF-1000XM5 have already established themselves as a benchmark for sound quality and features.

And that’s precisely why we’re comparing both sets of wireless earbuds, to see which one deserves your hard-earned cash.

Before we crack on though, it's important to note that while we've thoroughly tested the Sony WF-1000XM5 – earning them a five-star rating and What Hi-Fi? Award in the process – the AirPods Pro 3 have yet to undergo our rigorous review process.

This comparison is, therefore, based on our comprehensive review of the Sony earbuds and the available specs and features of Apple's newest model, supported by our combined decades of experience testing and reviewing headphones.

We'll update this versus feature with a definitive verdict once we've reviewed the AirPods Pro 3 and put them through their paces. Until then, let’s see how these buds compare on paper.

AirPods Pro 3 vs Sony WF-1000XM5: price

We're pleased to see that Apple didn't raise the price for the Pro 3 (Image credit: Apple)

Apple's AirPods Pro 3 arrived at £219 / $249 / AU$429, representing a welcome £30 price drop for UK buyers compared to their predecessors, and remaining the same price for the USA and Australia.

The Sony WF-1000XM5, originally priced at £259 / $299 / AU$419 when launched two years ago, have dropped significantly since and can now be found regularly at £219 or even lower.

This brings them much closer to the AirPods Pro 3's launch price, making the comparison more compelling than ever.

AirPods Pro 3 vs Sony WF-1000XM5: design and comfort

Both AirPods, but with some major differences... (Image credit: Apple)

Apple has refined the familiar AirPods Pro design for the third generation, analysing over 10,000 3D ear scans to optimise the fit.

Each earbud is slightly smaller than its predecessor, with Apple claiming the geometry is specifically shaped to better match ear contours. The package includes five eartip sizes – including a new XXS option – which, in typical Apple confidence, aim to deliver the most stable and best-fitting AirPods... ever! We shall see.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 takes a dramatically different approach, shrinking approximately 25 per cent compared to their predecessors while becoming 20 per cent lighter.

The result is a sleek, glossy design with smooth lines and subtle curves that look distinctly premium.

The Sony earbuds feature a mostly glossy plastic exterior with a textured matte finish on the touch control surfaces, though this smooth design can make extraction from the charging case somewhat tricky.

Overall, both models represent significant upgrades from their respective predecessors.

The Sonys achieve a less protruding profile that reduces wind noise, while the AirPods Pro 3 focus on improved fit through extensive ear scan analysis.

Sony's IPX4 rating provides sweat resistance, while Apple has upgraded to IP57 for enhanced dust, water and sweat protection.

In our testing, the Sony WF-1000XM5 proved comfortable for extended listening sessions, though the fit isn't quite as secure as some rivals. The polyurethane tips create a good seal when positioned correctly, but lack the 'grippiness' that would prevent them moving.

We’re looking forward to trying out the new AirPods Pro 3 to see if the claims of a better fit prove to be true.

AirPods Pro 3 vs Sony WF-1000XM5: sound quality

Neither pair will leave you feeling short-changed when it comes to features (Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

This is where the Sony WF-1000XM5 have truly excelled, earning praise for their exceptional clarity and detail retrieval.

Our review highlighted a significant character change from previous Sony models – less rich and full in the bass department, but with remarkable clarity that sets new standards for wireless earbuds.

The 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X, larger than the predecessor's 6.4mm unit, uses dual materials for different frequency ranges and helps reduce mechanical noise.

Testing revealed the Sony earbuds' ability to maintain timing and organisation even with complex tracks like Radiohead's 15 Step, keeping percussion well-defined where lesser earbuds would create a jumbled mess.

The midrange investigation is thorough, exposing every element of recordings with authentic harmonics and proper texture. There's an openness and definition that we found quite exceptional.

Apple promises significant sound improvements for the AirPods Pro 3 through a new multiport acoustic architecture that controls airflow, carrying sound into the ear.

If the AirPods Pro 3 deliver on these promises, we can expect them to build upon the already impressive foundation of the AirPods Pro 2, which earned five stars for their richer, more powerful sound, with a pleasing amount of solidity and weight.

Our AirPods Pro 2 review also praised their superb sense of drive and rhythmically agile performance that made listening so much more fun than the previous generation, with voices sounding solid, focused and crystal clear.

Apple’s next-generation Adaptive EQ also aims to transform bass response while widening the soundstage and providing vivid vocal clarity to higher frequencies. The company claims enhanced bass and overall sonic improvements over the already accomplished AirPods Pro 2 as well.

The Sony WF-1000XM5, meanwhile, supports LDAC, hi-res audio, and 360 Reality Audio with dynamic head tracking, while maintaining excellent timing and musicality despite their analytical approach.

Our testing confirmed that they make rivals sound cloudy and fat in comparison, though some listeners might miss the warmer, more fun character of previous Sony models.

AirPods Pro 3 vs Sony WF-1000XM5: noise cancelling

How will the Pro 3 sound? We're keen to find out... (Image credit: Apple)

Apple has made bold claims about the AirPods Pro 3's noise cancelling, promising "the world's best active noise cancellation of any in-ear wireless headphones".

The company claims up to twice as effective ANC compared to the AirPods Pro 2, achieved through ultra-low noise microphones, advanced computational audio, and new foam-infused ear tips for greater passive isolation.

In the Sony camp, the WF-1000XM5 proved their noise-cancelling credentials in our testing, with Sony claiming approximately 20 per cent noise reduction improvement over the Sony WF-1000XM4.

The implementation uses three microphones per earbud (versus two on the previous model), including dual feedback mics for better low-frequency cancellation. The integrated processor V2 and HD Noise Cancelling processor QN2e also work together effectively.

Our side-by-side testing confirmed Sony's claims, with the WF-1000XM5 removing an extra layer of midrange noise compared to their predecessors.

The effect is more subtle and less intrusive than some rivals, avoiding the vacuum-like sensation some users dislike.

However, our review noted that the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II still maintained a slight edge in overall external noise removal.

Sony's new, sleeker design incorporates wind noise reduction structures, and our testing in blustery conditions confirmed their effectiveness.

Call quality benefits from AI machine learning noise reduction and bone conductor sensors for speech detection.

AirPods Pro 3 vs Sony WF-1000XM5: features and battery life

The AirPods Pro 3 have big shoes to fill (Image credit: Apple)

The Sony WF-1000XM5 deliver eight hours of battery life with Bluetooth and ANC activated, plus another 16 hours from the wireless charging case.

DSEE Extreme processing attempts to enhance lower-quality music files, while Multipoint Bluetooth allows simultaneous connection to two devices.

Adaptive Sound Control also automatically adjusts ambient sound filtering based on location and activity, and the enhanced touch controls now allow simultaneous operation of playback, sound modes, and volume.

As for Apple, it has significantly expanded the AirPods Pro 3's feature set. Battery life increases to eight hours with ANC enabled – matching the Sonys and improving on the AirPods Pro 2's six hours.

Live Translation provides real-time speech translation, lowering speaker volume while boosting translation. Heart rate tracking also uses special sensors pulsing 256 times per second, with 50 workout types supported through iPhone integration.

The degree to which this matters will depend on your use case, but if you’re after a pair of buds for exercise, this is a rather big bonus.

The AirPods Pro 3's IP57 rating also surpasses Sony's IPX4 protection, while the Transparency mode promises more personalised, natural-sounding communication.

Elsewhere, Apple's hearing aid functionality provides 10 hours of use with Transparency enabled for those requiring hearing assistance.

Sony's established ecosystem includes the Headphones App with six sound presets and seven-band EQ, 360 Reality Audio support with dynamic head tracking, and the useful Speak-to-Chat feature.

The touch controls work reliably, though our review noted that multiple tapping for volume adjustment isn't always perfectly responsive.

On paper, Apple’s extra health and hearing aid features add extra tricks to its arsenal that Sony can’t match, though they won't be key features for everyone.

AirPods Pro 3 vs Sony WF-1000XM5: early verdict

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Sony WF-1000XM5 have proven themselves to be exceptional wireless earbuds, earning our five-star rating, and a What Hi-Fi? Award, for their outstanding clarity, detail, and analytical prowess.

They represent a significant evolution in Sony's approach, prioritising precision over warmth while maintaining excellent timing and musicality.

Apple's AirPods Pro 3 arrive with impressive specs and promising improvements over their already accomplished predecessors. The enhanced battery life, innovative health features, and bold ANC claims suggest serious intent to reclaim the flagship crown.

However, until we've tested the AirPods Pro 3, the Sony WF-1000XM5 remain our proven recommendation for those seeking exceptional detail and clarity.

Their confirmed performance, competitive pricing, and comprehensive feature set make them a safe choice for discerning listeners.

We'll update this comparison with a definitive verdict once we've thoroughly tested the AirPods Pro 3 and can provide a complete picture of how these flagship wireless earbuds truly compare.

