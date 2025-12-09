Japanese audio brand Final has added two new pairs of headphones to its range of wireless over-ears: the entry-level UX1000 and the more premium UX5000.

The UX1000 are designed to “bring the brand’s renowned sound quality to everyday listeners at an accessible price point”, while the UX5000 combine “Final’s premium engineering heritage with contemporary wireless convenience, offering a three-dimensional soundstage and beautifully balanced tonality.”

At the affordable price of £50 / $65, the UX1000 is designed to deliver a “clean, natural presentation” across all music genres, while also offering long-lasting comfort. The over-ear headphones are foldable, while a “durable” matte finish aims to prevent surface wear and any fingerprint residue.

Even at this entry-level price point, the UX1000 feature active noise cancellation. They use Final’s proprietary Hybrid ANC processing with feedforward and feedback microphones to reduce environmental noise. An Ambient Mode can be activated at the press of a button to allow more of the outside world in.

Featuring Bluetooth 5.4 with multipoint functionality, these entry-level headphones can connect to multiple devices simultaneously and allow users to switch seamlessly between them. They also support the standard SBC and AAC codecs.

In terms of battery life, the UX1000 offers a substantial 70 hours with ANC turned off, and up to 40 hours with ANC on. These figures certainly outstrip those of our favourite headphones at this budget price, the enjoyable Sony WH-CH520, which offers 50 hours, and no ANC features either.

Final UX1000 in Black and Greige (Image credit: Final)

The UX5000, meanwhile, cost £200 / $250 and feature a newly developed 40mm dynamic driver with refined acoustic damping and advanced filtering. The brand says this ensures the headphones can “deliver high-resolution sound with accuracy, openness and a natural tonal balance”.

Their internal sound cavity has also been precisely tuned to deliver “crystal-clear highs, rich bass and exceptional depth”.

Additionally, the UX5000 comes with Qualcomm’s QCC3095 wireless platform, which supports LE Audio and aptX Lossless codec to offer streaming up to 24-bit/48kHz quality using Snapdragon Sound.

The UX5000 also have active noise cancellation, with battery life figures quoted at 65 hours (with ANC off) and 45 hours (with ANC on).

Both pairs of headphones boast a lightweight design along with padded headbands and earcups to offer long hours of comfortable wear.

The Final UX1000 headphones are available in black or greige colours, while the pricier UX5000 model comes in a black finish only.

Both pairs are currently available in the UK and US, and will go on sale in Australia next year, with prices TBC.

