Final brings Hybrid ANC and long battery life to two competitively priced wireless headphones

News
By published

The UX5000 and UX1000 bolster Final’s selection of wireless over-ears

Lifestyle image of the Final UX5000 over-ear wireless headphones in Black
Final UX5000 (Image credit: Final)

Japanese audio brand Final has added two new pairs of headphones to its range of wireless over-ears: the entry-level UX1000 and the more premium UX5000.

The UX1000 are designed to “bring the brand’s renowned sound quality to everyday listeners at an accessible price point”, while the UX5000 combine “Final’s premium engineering heritage with contemporary wireless convenience, offering a three-dimensional soundstage and beautifully balanced tonality.”

Final UX1000 over-ear wireless headphones in Black and Greige

Final UX1000 in Black and Greige (Image credit: Final)

The UX5000, meanwhile, cost £200 / $250 and feature a newly developed 40mm dynamic driver with refined acoustic damping and advanced filtering. The brand says this ensures the headphones can “deliver high-resolution sound with accuracy, openness and a natural tonal balance”.

Their internal sound cavity has also been precisely tuned to deliver “crystal-clear highs, rich bass and exceptional depth”.

Additionally, the UX5000 comes with Qualcomm’s QCC3095 wireless platform, which supports LE Audio and aptX Lossless codec to offer streaming up to 24-bit/48kHz quality using Snapdragon Sound.

The UX5000 also have active noise cancellation, with battery life figures quoted at 65 hours (with ANC off) and 45 hours (with ANC on).

Both pairs of headphones boast a lightweight design along with padded headbands and earcups to offer long hours of comfortable wear.

The Final UX1000 headphones are available in black or greige colours, while the pricier UX5000 model comes in a black finish only.

Both pairs are currently available in the UK and US, and will go on sale in Australia next year, with prices TBC.

MORE:

Best wireless headphones 2025: reviewed and rated by our in-house experts

Read our Sennheiser HDB 630 review

Netflix wants to buy Warner Bros – and it could spell trouble for 4K Blu-ray

James Cook
James Cook
Staff writer

James Cook is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. He spent several years writing for various business publications, before completing a National Council for the Training of Journalists (NCTJ) Diploma in Journalism. Outside of work, James spends his time playing bass guitar, watching TV and motivating himself to keep fit, often unsuccessfully.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.