Tribit, a budget brand that we know best for its Stormbox Micro 2, a small, fun-sounding Bluetooth speaker, is taking on Sony’s Award-winning WH-CH720N, with the launch of a pair of new wireless over-ear headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC).

The Tribit QuietPlus 81 are priced at a very affordable £50 / $50, which puts them into direct competition with the budget Sonys, which are our favourite wireless headphones with noise cancelling for less than £100.

Tribit’s ANC uses AI-driven noise-reduction algorithms and features five built-in microphones. A ‘Transparency Mode’ in the Tribit is designed to make users more aware of their surroundings.

If Tribit’s claims prove true, these foldable over-ears also offer far superior battery life to the Sonys: the audio manufacturer says the QuietPlus 81 boast a whopping 110 hours of playback with ANC off, more than double that of the CH720N, and 70 hours with it turned on.

The headphones also support fast charging, with Tribit claiming that a 10-minute charge will deliver up to five hours of audio playback.

(Image credit: Tribit)

The wireless over-ears feature 40mm drivers, which “deliver rich audio with deep bass and clear highs”, while the Tribit mobile app has six EQ modes for audio personalisation. The app includes a ‘Hearing Protection’ mode that limits volume to less than 85dB, although volume can also be controlled using buttons on the right earcup.

Wireless connectivity is provided via the latest iteration of Bluetooth 6.0 and multipoint is supported, so users can connect to two devices simultaneously.

We have no previous experience of Tribit’s headphones, but we’re big fans of its Stormbox Micro 2, so we’re interested to see how the QuietPlus 81 perform.

The headphones come in a black finish and are currently available to purchase online.

