Sennheiser has updated two of its budget wired headphone models with USB-C connectivity. The HD 400U over-ears follow the HD 400S, while the CX 80U in-ears follow the CX 80S.

The addition of a USB-C connector means they will plug into modern smartphones, tablets and other devices without needing an adapter.

The HD 400S and CX 80S both had 3.5mm headphone jacks – a connection no longer supported by most modern smartphones and tablets.

Both the new HD 400U and CX 80U support up to 24-bit/96kHz lossless audio through the USB-C wired connection. That's the same file resolution as Sennheiser's wireless (though much pricier) five-star HDB 630 headphones, which need a dongle in order to support that format over Bluetooth.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser says that the HD 400U build on their predecessor's "bass-driven acoustics" and "backpack-friendly portability" (they can be folded up to stash away in a pocket or bag). They have a closed back for greater isolation and focus, though no active noise cancellation ability. They come with a storage pouch and detachable cable for keeping them safe on your travels.

The CX 80U in-ear wired headphones, meanwhile, have a "balanced-yet-punchy sound" with three sizes of eartip to get the best fit.

Both models have an in-line mic for handsfree calls.

The Sennheiser HD 400U over-ears cost £69.99 / $99.95 (around AU$138) and the CX 80U in-ears cost £34.99 / $39.95 (around AU$69). Both are available to buy now, in black finish only.

