Sennheiser's new budget headphones will work easier with your phone thanks to this simple change
The German company has brought USB-C to its budget headphones and earbuds.
Sennheiser has updated two of its budget wired headphone models with USB-C connectivity. The HD 400U over-ears follow the HD 400S, while the CX 80U in-ears follow the CX 80S.
The addition of a USB-C connector means they will plug into modern smartphones, tablets and other devices without needing an adapter.
The HD 400S and CX 80S both had 3.5mm headphone jacks – a connection no longer supported by most modern smartphones and tablets.
Both the new HD 400U and CX 80U support up to 24-bit/96kHz lossless audio through the USB-C wired connection. That's the same file resolution as Sennheiser's wireless (though much pricier) five-star HDB 630 headphones, which need a dongle in order to support that format over Bluetooth.
Sennheiser says that the HD 400U build on their predecessor's "bass-driven acoustics" and "backpack-friendly portability" (they can be folded up to stash away in a pocket or bag). They have a closed back for greater isolation and focus, though no active noise cancellation ability. They come with a storage pouch and detachable cable for keeping them safe on your travels.
The CX 80U in-ear wired headphones, meanwhile, have a "balanced-yet-punchy sound" with three sizes of eartip to get the best fit.
Both models have an in-line mic for handsfree calls.
The Sennheiser HD 400U over-ears cost £69.99 / $99.95 (around AU$138) and the CX 80U in-ears cost £34.99 / $39.95 (around AU$69). Both are available to buy now, in black finish only.
Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.
