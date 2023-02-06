What is lossless audio? Is it worth it and do you need it?

Now, in numerical terms, ‘lossless audio’ is typically accepted as being 16-bit/44.1kHz – which is the bitrate (16) and sample rate (44.1kHz) of CD music files. That’s right, ‘lossless’ quality as it is considered today is essentially what you have listened to for much of your life (and maybe downgraded from, as you adopted streaming!). That’s why you’ll often see ‘CD quality’ and ‘lossless’ presented as one and the same, as is the case on Amazon Music HD’s website (pictured below).

Again, though, it’s important to remember that ‘lossless’ is the term streaming services have chosen to label their CD-quality streams to stand them apart from their lower-quality streams and, if they have them, their hi-res streams; technically any recordings packaged losslessly, in FLAC and ALAC for example, are lossless.

The use and definitions of the term ‘hi-res audio’ aren’t exactly resolute either*, but it’s widely accepted that hi-res quality is audio that has a bitrate and/or sample rate above CD (‘lossless’) quality. So hi-res audio can be 16-bit/96kHz or 24-bit/44.1kHz audio, though the most common hi-res audio quality commercially available to stream and or download is 24-bit/48kHz or 96kHz.

In practical terms, hi-res audio should sound superior to lossless audio because it has a higher bitrate and sample rate. After all, the increased number of bits means a wider dynamic range, while the higher sampling rate gives greater bandwidth and improved accuracy in defining transients.

So why isn’t everything hi-res? Why do we have ‘lossless’ at all? Because bigger bit and sample rates equal bigger file/stream sizes that demand more bandwidth and storage. That said, as internet speeds rise and file/stream packaging technologies advance, this is arguably becoming less of an issue.

Then there’s the question of whether it’s worth seeking out hi-res or ‘just’ lossless music? In cases where hi-res quality demands higher costs for downloads/streams and/or extra storage, should you try to accommodate it? The answer here depends on whether your ears can audibly hear the difference or not, which might come down to how transparent your music playback set-up is. If it’s not good enough to lay bare the extra insight a hi-res recording offers, then there’s little reason to pay more for it unless you’re willing to upgrade your hardware.

*Apple, for example, categorises its ‘Lossless’ streams as between 16-bit/44.1kHz and 24-bit/48kHz, and its ‘Hi-Res Losssless’ streams as anything over 24-bit/48kHz.