Our agonising eight-year wait for lossless Spotify HiFi streaming continues, but perhaps not for much longer (although it isn't the first time we've said that).

Fresh app code, spotted by product designer and technologist Chris Messina and shared on Threads, suggests that development is progressing and, importantly, that streaming quality has been decided.

While Spotify announced in early 2021 that its upcoming HiFi tier would offer lossless 16-bit/44.1kHz ('CD quality') streaming, the unearthed code states that music will actually be available in hi-res, "up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz".

That chimes with recent Spotify HiFi rumours and – the good news – it is certainly an audio upgrade over what was previously promised.

The bad news? Rival music streaming services already offer even higher quality. Indeed, Tidal, Qobuz, Apple Music and Amazon Music offer streams up to 24-bit/192kHz (even if the majority of their catalogue's hi-res tracks are 44.1kHz and 96kHz).

In practical terms, that difference in maximum quality won't be noticeable on your everyday headphones, wireless speakers or other audio hardware that isn't transparent enough to reveal such intricate sonic differentiations in such recordings.

But owners of hi-fi or headphone systems that are revealing enough, particularly those on the higher-end spectrum, will, justifiably, feel like they are missing out. It would be a challenge for Spotify to switch people's allegiances from their chosen hi-res service, too.

Five words picked out by Messina – "Lossless music, now in premium" – also suggest that this new offering won't be offered by a separate tier called 'HiFi' but instead offered as part of Premium, presumably with an extra-cost add-on. This has been expected for some time and was previously mentioned by Spotify's CEO.

Finally, Messina surfaced and posted an animation for the also rumoured 'Optimize' EQ-like feature for premium headphones.

