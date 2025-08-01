Apple is no stranger to innovation in the wireless headphone space. First, it invented a new 'super premium' category in the form of the AirPods Max. Then it launched the AirPods 4 with ANC, the first earbuds to offer active noise cancellation (ANC) without using ear tips.

But this feature could be its most innovative yet.

A new patent has emerged (via Patently Apple) showing a pair of AirPods with a touchscreen case that can connect to a record player. The idea is that the case plugs into the turntable and then beams the audio to the pair of wireless earbuds.

The five-star Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 performed a similar trick, so there's no reason this couldn't come to AirPods at some point. Similar functionality has exited for years in the form of wireless audio senders and receivers that can make traditional speakers 'smart' by adding wireless playback (the best known of these was probably the Google Chromecast Audio, which is now discontinued).

(Image credit: Patently Apple)

Apple filed a patent in 2023 that mentioned a touchscreen case for the AirPods, in the style of an old iPod nano. But this recent patent adds the wireless functionality.

The patent also shows an Apple Pencil writing on the touchscreen, and mentions two cases being tapped together, NFC-style, to initiate audio sharing or syncing.

And it talks about multiple audio sources feeding to one pair of AirPods, the volume of each being controlled by the case.

Cases are proving a big opportunity for earbuds makers. JBL and others have tried to give their cases more functionality (in the form of the JBL Live Beam 3), but it's so far proved a bit of a gimmick. Hopefully Apple can execute it more effectively.

Apple is rumoured to be working on the AirPods Pro 3, which could launch before the end of the year. But we wouldn't expect a touchscreen case for some time yet.

