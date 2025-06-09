Apple's adding two new features to its AirPods
Coming to AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2
Apple's AirPods are getting two new features: higher-quality audio recording and the ability to wirelessly activate your iPhone camera's shutter.
Apple announced the new features at WWDC. Both were rumoured ahead of the event.
Studio-quality audio recording lets podcasters, interviewers and singers record higher-quality audio. Busy environments shouldn't pose a problem, thanks to Voice Isolation, which boosts voices over background sounds.
Better call quality is also promised.
These features will work across iPhone, iPad and Mac platforms, with support for all sorts of apps made by both Apple and third parties.
As expected, AirPods wearers will be able to activate their iPhone's camera shutter by squeezing their AirPods stem.
These features will work with the AirPods 4 (both ANC and non-ANC variants) and AirPods Pro 2 as part of an update landing this autumn.
Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.
