Apple WWDC 2025 live: we're expecting big changes to iOS, Apple TV, Music and more
Our TV and audio experts are reporting live on Apple's WWDC keynote
Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC 2025) takes place today and we’re expecting to see massive updates to the tech giant’s software platforms across iPhone, Apple TV, Apple Music and more.
In fact, if even a smattering of the pre-event rumours are true, then today's announcements will likely have a huge impact on pretty much all of the company's devices, from AirPods to Apple TV 4K, as well as the iPhone and iPad.
This is why the team of audio and home cinema experts at What Hi-Fi? are paying particularly close attention to the event this year and will be on hand to report live on all the announcements as they happen, right here on this page.
We also want to give you the chance to get in on the conversation – let us know if you have any specific questions as the event unfolds. You can post your questions in the comments section of this page, on our social media channels, or even email us directly (whathifi@futurenet.com) and we’ll endeavour to get you an answer.
The one thing I’m really hoping to see at WWDC tonight (but probably won’t get)
Entry by Lewis Empson
The Apple TV 4K (2022) remains the best streaming device on the market thanks to its excellent user interface that doesn’t bombard you with ads or nonsense, alongside its stellar picture and sound quality.
There is, however, one slight issue now; it’s getting on a bit. The streamer has been on the market for over two and a half years, so where is the replacement? Rumours of a new model have been rife, though they are, at the time of writing, unsubstantiated.
I’d really like to see Apple change this tonight and announce a 2025 model that uses a more up-to-date processor (might I suggest the iPhone 16’s A18 processor) and packs in some of the new features rumoured to be coming with the next version of tvOS..
Rumours suggest an overhaul to tvOS will be debuted tonight, so a new streaming box (or stick, who knows) to complement the design refresh just seems right. Throw in Apple Intelligence compatibility, a shiny new remote (backlit buttons would be nice) and 8K support, and that constitutes a substantial upgrade to me.
Ultimately, this is probably wishful thinking, but I’m still holding onto a little bit of hope.
What we want to see
WWDC is always an interesting event as it’s largely software focussed – with Apple tending to do its hardware launches separately.
That’s why we’re not expecting to see the fabled iPhone 17 until September. We’re also expecting the company’s hotly anticipated new AirPods and HomePods to be no-shows at the event.
But, even with that knowledge, our team can’t help but hope the firm will have at least a few surprises that haven’t been covered by the pre-event rumours at WWDC 2025’s keynote.
Eager to share them, our senior staff writer, Lewis Empson, penned a pre-event feature detailing the three biggest things he’s hoping to see at WWDC 2025.
Read the full story: Here are the 3 big home cinema and audio announcements we're hoping to see at Apple's WWDC event
Got something not covered by Lewis that you’re hoping to see at WWDC 2025? Then get involved in the conversation and let us know in the comments or on our social media channels! We’re eager to hear from you.
Meet the team covering WWDC 2025
We have not one, but three members of the What Hi-Fi? Team covering WWDC 2025. Here’s what you need to know about them.
With nearly two decades of experience, Alastair has covered Apple events longer than he cares to count. In fact, he’s been at it long enough he’s even covered the launch of iPods – who’s old enough to remember those? As a seasoned tech hack, he’ll be manning this live hub, detailing all the latest news, while offering his, and the wider team’s, hot takes on the news throughout the day.
Lewis Empson is the AV team’s senior staff writer and an expert on all things Apple TV and iOS. As a key member of the home cinema reviews he’ll be focussing on Apple’s Apple TV 4K and tvOS announcements throughout the event. If you want all the news on any picture quality upgrades, or improvements to Apple’s surround sound (Spatial Audio) tech he’s your man.
Joe Svetlik has been one of What Hi-Fi?’s longest serving news hounds and a regular contributor to the site for more years than he cares to count. An avid AirPods, HomePod and iPhone user he’ll be focussing on all of Apple’s audio announcements during the keynote.
Welcome to our WWDC 2025 live hub!
Welcome to our WWDC 2025 live blog, where I (editor-in-chief, Alastair Stevenson) will be posting all the latest developments, as well as insights directly from our experts on the announcements.
The event’s opening keynote is set to start at 6.00pm (UK time), which means there is some time left until the news officially starts flooding in. Ahead of that, here’s a quick summary of what we’re expecting from the event.
A complete overhaul to Apple’s tvOS software: Apple is expected to make big changes to the software powering its Apple TV 4K streamer. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, tvOS 19 will be the biggest update to the platform since it launched.
AI upgrades: we haven’t had many specifics, but tvOS is one of many platforms set to get a big update, according to pre-event rumours. Rumblings suggest Apple is also set to completely rebrand its iOS mobile phone software, adding a wealth of new AI-focussed features, alongside a new name.
New AirPods features: according to rumours Apple is also set to add a host of new features to its AirPods. These include new motion controls, sleep detection and a “studio quality” mic mode.