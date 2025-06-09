Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC 2025) takes place today and we’re expecting to see massive updates to the tech giant’s software platforms across iPhone, Apple TV, Apple Music and more.

In fact, if even a smattering of the pre-event rumours are true, then today's announcements will likely have a huge impact on pretty much all of the company's devices, from AirPods to Apple TV 4K, as well as the iPhone and iPad.

This is why the team of audio and home cinema experts at What Hi-Fi? are paying particularly close attention to the event this year and will be on hand to report live on all the announcements as they happen, right here on this page.