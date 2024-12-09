iPhone 17: release date rumours, price leaks, possible specs and features

We're still in the dying days of 2024, but already our thoughts are turning to the iPhone 17. Yes, it might be nine months away, but rumours are already flying.

What will it look like? What features will it offer? Will the screen be much better than the iPhone 16's? And will the range stay the same, or is a new model going to make its debut?

The iPhone 17 is said to be a more significant upgrade than the iPhone 16 – we're hoping for a full overhaul, rather than another minor refresh. And so far, the rumours and leaks seem to support that.

Let's see what they say.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple is yet to breathe a word about the iPhone 17, but we can be pretty confident of when it will launch: September 2025. Every iPhone in recent memory has launched in September (apart from the 12, which was delayed due to the pandemic).

iPhone 11: 10th September 2019

iPhone 12: 13th October 2020

iPhone 13: 14th September 2021

iPhone 14: 7th September 2022

iPhone 15: 12th September 2023

iPhone 16: 9th September 2024

When exactly in September is harder to pin down. Apple usually launches its iPhones on a Tuesday, but the iPhone 16 was the first to be announced on a Monday. It's far too early to say with any certainty when exactly the iPhone 17 will launch, but we'll bring you all the leaks and rumours closer to September.

iPhone 17 price hearsay

(Image credit: Apple)

The nature of inflation means that devices like phones inevitably get more expensive. But in the last couple of years, we've seen much more modest price rises than previously. In some cases, prices have remained the same, or even fallen, meaning a new model launches for less than its inferior predecessor.

The iPhone 16 range costs broadly the same as the iPhone 15 before it.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 iPhone 16 iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max 128GB £799 / $799 / AU$1399 £899 / $899 / AU$1599 £999 / $999 / AU$1799 N/A 256GB £899 / $899 / AU$1599 £999 / $999 / AU$1799 £1099 / $1099 / AU$1999 £1199 / $1199 / AU$2149 512GB £1099 / $1099 / AU$1949 £1199 / $1199 / AU$2149 £1299 / $1299 / AU$2349 £1399 / $1399 / AU$2499 1TB N/A N/A £1499 / $1499 / AU$2699 £1599 / $1599 / AU$2849

For context, Apple's latest iPad Pro launched at £50 / $200 / AU$200 more than the model it replaces, though admittedly it did add an OLED screen to the offering. But the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation launched at the same price as the AirPods 3, and that's despite adding ANC. So Apple's prices don't always go up.

Prices are notoriously tricky to predict, especially this far in advance. We'll bring you more leaks and rumours nearer to launch.

iPhone 17 range shakeup?

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

One of the biggest rumours concerning the iPhone 17 is the range make-up. Before the iPhone 16 even launched, there was talk of the Plus model being replaced by a new 'Air' or 'Slim' variant. As the name suggests, this would be slimmer than the current Plus, but also have other points of difference, like a different screen size and camera arrangement.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the iPhone 17 Air will be 2mm thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro. That would put it at around 6.25mm thick, making it Apple's thinnest iPhone ever.

The iPhone 17 Slim is said to have a 6.6-inch screen – slightly smaller than the iPhone 16 Plus' 6.7-inch. While some have speculated that this model could be even more high end than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, we think it will sit between the standard variant and the 17 Pro. There's talk of a narrower Dynamic Island and possibly a centred single rear camera lens, but a lot remains unknown at this stage.

iPhone 17 screen speculation

(Image credit: Apple)

There's talk of Apple increasing the screen size of the standard iPhone model to bring it in line with the Pro. Currently, the iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch screen, compared to the Pro's 6.3-incher.

With the rumoured iPhone 17 Air replacing the Plus model, that would leave the iPhone 17 range as follows:

iPhone 17: 6.3 inches

iPhone 17 Air/Slim: 6.6 inches

iPhone 17 Pro: 6.3 inches

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.9 inches

But that's not the only screen change being mooted. Apple is also said to bring 120Hz refresh rates to every iPhone in the line-up – its so-called ProMotion displays are currently exclusive to the Pro models. But according to display analyst Ross Young (via MacRumors), 120Hz will soon be standard across the board.

Not only would that mean better handling of more frantic action, with less slowdown, it would also allow every iPhone 17 model to scale down to the more power efficient refresh rate of just 1Hz, extending battery life while also allowing for always-on displays to show information while the handset is locked (again, this feature is currently limited to the Pro models).

But another screen technology could also help prolong the battery life. Low-Dielectric TEE (Transmission Electrically Enhanced) apparently "improves battery efficiency, maximises display durability, and enhances overall performance compared to existing display technologies" according to the person who posted about it. It's said to be new technology about very little is known, so file this under 'maybe' for now.

The iPhone 17 is also said to have an anti-reflective screen that's more scratch-resistant than Apple's current Ceramic Shield, according to a rumour on Chinese social network Weibo.

A smaller Dynamic Island could also be in store. Analyst Jeff Pu says (via MacRumors) that the iPhone 17 Pro Max will have a "much narrowed [sic] Dynamic Island" thanks to the Face ID system using a smaller "metalens". Instead of being curved like a traditional lens, this would be thin and flat and be able to focus light more precisely. It would be the first change to the Dynamic Island since it was introduced in 2022.

iPhone 17 design rumours

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Most years, Apple introduces only incremental changes to the iPhone, but every few years it gives it a bigger redesign. The iPhone 17 is said to feature some significant design changes compared to its predecessor.

One of the biggest – and most puzzling – design changes mentioned is ditching the Pro models' titanium build in favour of aluminium across the board. That's according to The Information, which notes that "the back of the Pro and Pro Max models will feature a new part-aluminium, part-glass design. The top of the back will comprise a larger rectangular camera bump made of aluminium rather than traditional 3D glass. The bottom half will remain glass to accommodate wireless charging."

Why is this puzzling? Apple only introduced titanium in 2023, on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Apple marketed titanium as strong yet light, and a more premium option than the stainless steel previously used. (It hasn't used aluminium for a premium iPhone since the iPhone X in 2017.) As such, this rumour has been met with some skepticism.

The iPhone 17's battery could be easier to remove, thanks to a different type of adhesive. According to MacRumors, that would make the batteries easier to swap, extending the life of your iPhone.

iPhone 17 specs and features leaks

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Apple usually gives its new iPhones a new processor, and the iPhone 17 should be no different. The range-topping iPhone 17 Pro and Pro max are expected to feature Apple's A19 Pro chip, while the iPhone 17 and 17 Air/Slim are thought to feature the standard A19. This is in keeping with the iPhone 16 range, which was the first to feature different versions of the same chip in the Pro and non-Pro models.

TSMC's upcoming N3P technology is thought to feature. This is said to offer better efficiency and increased transistor density.

More RAM is also thought to be in the offing. Analyst Jeff Pu has previously said that the Pro models will have 12GB RAM, and the non-Pros 8GB. However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reckons that only the Pro Max will have 12GB, with the rest featuring 8GB. Apple doesn't reveal how much RAM each iPhone features, so it's down to teardowns and online sleuths to reveal it.

Other new features are said to include an Apple-designed 5G modem (only in the Slim/Air variant), no SIM tray in certain markets, and an Apple custom Wi-Fi 7 chip.

iPhone 17 camera conjecture

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The camera is always one of the main selling points of any iPhone, and the iPhone 17's could be the best yet.

The top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to be the first iPhone with three 48-megapixel rear cameras: wide, ultrawide and tetraprism telephoto.

The iPhone 17 Slim is thought to have just a single rear camera, to allow it to be much thinner than its stablemates.

One model in the range is also said to have a mechanical aperture, to vary the amount of light allowed in to the sensor. This would allow for shallow depth of field shots, and make it a much more versatile camera. However, The Information doesn't reveal which model this would be, though it would make sense to be the 17 Pro Max, with the highest-end model getting the most advanced features.

The 5x telephoto zoom lens is thought to remain exclusive to the Pro models in the iPhone 17 range. Every phone in the family is said to have a 24-megapixel front-facing camera – double the resolution of the iPhone 16's 12-megapixel selfie-taker.

iPhone 17 early verdict

To say it's early days would be an understatement. But the iPhone 17 is already looking impressive. Even before the iPhone 16 broke cover, the 17 was said to be the first significant upgrade to the iPhone in years. If these rumours are true, that definitely looks to be the case.

We'll be updating this regularly with all the latest leaks, rumours and news, so make sure you check back for the latest.

