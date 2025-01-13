Latest Apple rumours suggest an ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air is in the works

If you woke up this morning lamenting the thickness of your iPhone, then boy do we have some (potentially) good news for you. Fresh reports suggest Apple is set to introduce a dramatically slim new iPhone model that could redefine smartphone design expectations.

According to respected industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo , the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, to give it its rumoured name – which looks set to replace the current Plus variant in Apple's smartphone line-up – could measure just 5.5mm at its thinnest point. This would make it significantly slimmer than the current roster of iPhones, and approaching the svelte dimensions of Apple's 5.1mm iPad Pro M4.

The radical design choice appears to be more than just an exercise in engineering prowess. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests the ultra-thin profile could serve as a testing ground for technologies destined for future foldable Apple devices, marking a significant shift in the company's smartphone strategy.

While the iPhone 17 Air's striking dimensions will likely grab headlines, the device is also expected to pack in some impressive specifications despite the space constraints. Reports indicate it will feature a 6.6in ProMotion OLED display – marking the first time that Apple's 120Hz variable refresh rate screen technology has appeared outside the Pro range. The handset is also tipped to house the new A19 chip alongside 8GB of RAM to support Apple Intelligence’s AI features.

Unsurprisingly, some compromises are expected to be necessary to achieve such a slim profile. The camera system is rumoured to be simplified down to a single 48-megapixel rear lens, complemented by a 24-megapixel front-facing camera. The device will also reportedly ditch the physical SIM tray entirely in favour of eSIM technology – which could limit its availability in certain markets.

While pricing details remain under wraps, industry observers expect the iPhone 17 Air to command a premium despite some technical compromises. The new model is anticipated to launch alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 line-up later this year, and we’re sure there’ll be more rumours and leaks in the meantime, so stay tuned.

