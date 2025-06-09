Apple announces iOS 26 with a new "Liquid Glass" design and an upgraded Apple Music app

Apple has announced the latest iteration of its iOS software, and it's looking like quite the upgrade. The tech goliath touts this upgrade as its biggest change since 2013's iOS 7, with a new look and name signifying the shift.

Its new design ethos, titled Liquid Glass, is a sleek and fluid new take on iOS, with a greater focus on transparency and simplicity.

It's also got a new name; Apple is unifying its software offerings across its portfolio, meaning this new version is called iOS 26. The latest version of the software is expected to roll out this autumn alongside the rumoured iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Air.

The whole look is designed to be softer and more adaptive, meaning the transparent elements will dynamically react to what's on screen. Icons appear more rounded, too, and the clock and notifications found on your lock screen will adapt to your wallpaper.

So, what are the new features? Apple has announced changes across the whole software experience, with a new camera app, Safari web browser experience and a range of upgrades coming to practically every app on your iPhone.

However, we're drawn more to the new Apple Music upgrades coming with this update.

Dynamic album art will now take over your lock screen with an immersive animated look, and lyrics translations will also be added, so you can understand lyrics even if they're not in your native language.

There's also Automix, a new feature that Apple says will blend tracks intelligently for smoother transitions between songs. Finally, you'll be able to pin your favourite albums, playlists and artists to the top of the Apple Music app for quicker access to your most frequently accessed music.

Admittedly, this isn't a complete overhaul to Apple Music by any means, but a handful of new features and a new look are nice additions regardless.

iOS 26 is expected to launch with the (yet to be announced) iPhone 17 series later this year, and will be supported on the following iPhone models:

iPhone 16e, 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

