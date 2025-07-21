This Marvel hit is rated 88% on Rotten Tomatoes – and the 4K Blu-ray is coming in August

Good news for Marvel fans! Thunderbolts*, the superhero giant's latest release, is getting a 4K Steelbook, 4K Blu-ray, and a DVD.

The 4K and Blu-ray editions include exclusive bonus content – featuring deleted scenes, a gag reel, behind-the-scenes featurettes and filmmaker commentary from the director.

These will all be hitting the shelves on the 4th August and you can pre-order them at retailers such as Amazon and HMV.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

If you're new to the Marvel world or have been keeping it at arm's length these last few years, let me give you the rundown on the film. Thunderbolts* follows a group of antiheroes, including Florence Pugh's Yelena Bolova, who are caught in a cruel trick. As these things usually go, however, the team must work together to defeat a dangerous villain that makes them question their beliefs.

But what did critics make of Marvel's latest venture? Thunderbolts* has a more-than-respectable 88 per cent rating on the Tomatometer at Rotten Tomatoes, with an even spicier Popcornmeter score of 93 per cent.

The BBC's Nicholas Barber adds that the film "isn't the epic tale of indestructible titans saving the Universe, let alone the multiverse; it's a comedy-tinged caper about bungling secret agents who are deemed a liability by the very company that used to employ them".

If all that sounds tempting and you are a collector of physical media, this release could be right up your alley.

