It’s been a few months since I switched from Disney Plus to Apple TV+ – I’d finally finished Shogun on the former, and Slow Horses on the latter was beckoning at half of the What Hi-Fi? office’s recommendation. But I knew I’d be back at the House of Mouse before long as news dropped that the latest season of two of my favourite TV shows would land in June.

My particular TV tastes aside, Predator: Killer of Killers – the new animated anthology movie in the Predator franchise – has just hit the service, too, while the first half of the brand-new and highly anticipated, Dominique Thorne-starring Marvel miniseries, Ironheart, is premiering on 24th June.

What’s more, UK subscribers can bag four months of the ad-supported Disney Plus tier for just £1.99/month until 30th June, thanks to a reprisal of a 60 per cent-off deal we haven’t seen since last September.

Indeed, this is, in my opinion, the best time of the year to subscribe to Disney Plus so far. Here are the three new June releases I’m resubscribing for…

The Bear (Season 4)

The Bear | Season 4 Official Trailer | Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach | FX - YouTube Watch On

Everyone’s favourite chaotic kitchen is back for another season as all new 10 episodes of season drop on Disney Plus on 25th June, a year after season three left us somewhat of a cliffhanger – the outcome of and reaction to what appears to be a mixed Chicago Tribune review of Carmy and co’s fine-dining restaurant.

Will The Bear survive? Will Sydney stick around or take up Chef Adams’ offer as the chef at his new kitchen? Will Carmy finally reconnect with former lover Claire? Season four will undoubtedly be a pivotal one for the 21-time Primetime Emmy Award-winning show.

Ocean with David Attenborough

Ocean with David Attenborough | Official Trailer | National Geographic - YouTube Watch On

Following its theatrical release, where audiences could marvel at some of the best underwater images ever captured on the big screen, David Attenborough’s latest documentary is now available to watch on Disney Plus, having arrived on the service on 7th June.

The cinematic vehicle of arguably his most important message yet explores the natural wonders of the deep blue sea, the threat to its existence and how we can save it from a potentially disastrous fate.

The videography is sublime – of course it is – and shows us never-before-seen footage of the wondrous part of Earth we know the least about, while its tone strikes the right balance of confrontation and optimism as Attenborough warns of the disastrous ramifications of continued mass-corporate fishing while extoling the fact that the ocean’s prosperity is within our reach. A must-watch.

Welcome to Wrexham (Season 4)

Welcome to Wrexham | Season 4 Official Trailer | Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds | FX - YouTube Watch On

Following its weekly episode drop that commenced in mid-May, the second half of season four drops in June, with the finale scheduled for Thursday 26th.

By now, viewers will feel thoroughly welcomed to the Red Dragons football team courtesy of the showbiz production led by its celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. But the continued upward trajectory of the team’s successive promotion hopes means there’s plenty riding on the matches and behind-the-scenes activity of the now-completed footballing season covered in season four.

Even if you do follow Wrexham A.F.C. and know how season four will ultimately end, the charming docuseries is an easy, entertaining watch that can tie us all over until the 2025/26 season kicks off.

