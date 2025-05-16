As the days get brighter and warmer, you might think we have been spending less time in our testing room and more hours frolicking in the summer sun.

But you would be mistaken, as we continue to stay in our windowless testing facilities and review all the kit we can get our hands on. From pricey projectors to budget soundbars, we have put a whole host of TV and AV products through their paces this month.

There is the all important question of what films and TV shows we are actually using to test them out, though. Well, strap in because below you will find our current favourites for testing, from a Finnish war film to classic period drama.

Die Hard

Die Hard | 30th Anniversary Trailer | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

Talk about a go-to. Not only was this the first DVD I ever bought, it’s the first flick I reach for when I’ve purloined a new home cinema speaker from the What Hi-Fi? lock-up of delights.

But it’s my story of choice even in other media too – the novel on which it’s based (Nothing Lasts Forever by Roderick Thorp) was the first e-book I downloaded when I bought a Kindle, as I couldn’t find a print copy for anything less than silly money.

I still watch Die Hard most Christmases – because it is a Christmas film, despite what anyone else might say – but am happy to join John McClane and co at any time of the year. It’s like a comfort blanket. With violence.

The story of a man climbing down off of his ego in order to become a better husband is a timeless one, and along with Fight Club (another in my first wave of DVD purchases) seems especially prescient, given all the manosphere nonsense currently flooding the internet. But I also love it for the set pieces, which, thanks to awesome plotting, immaculate choreography and a lack of dated CGI, still pack a punch nearly 40 years on.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The rooftop gunfight is a great test for any soundbar, while the explosion in the lift shaft will show up a TV’s poor contrast quicker than you can say, “Yippee Ki-yay.” If they ever release a version mixed in Dolby Atmos, you can bet I’ll be first in line to give it a whirl.

Words by Joe Svetlik

Buy Die Hard on 4K Blu-ray from Amazon

Stream Die Hard on Disney+

Barbie

Barbie | Main Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I'll always have fond memories of when Barbie was came out. It felt like the first time in a long while that the world was excited about a cinema release, especially after the pandemic. And, of course, we can't forget about the battle of the ages that it began (by which I mean Barbenheimer).

Even two years on, Greta Gerwig’s film is thankfully still a joy to behold, and it’s become a regular test disc for me to kick proceedings off.

It has it all, from boppy musical interludes (a personal favourite being I’m Just Ken) to vibrant pinks which test the brightest of TV and projector screens. That is certainly helped by the fact that every prop and set in Barbie is packed full of colour to give it that surreal dollhouse effect.

The dance scene where the Barbies and Kens partake in an excellently-choreographed party jam-out to Dance The Night by Dua Lipa is also a great way to test out a system's musicality and timing.

If I need something a little cheerier than the usual horror and war films that grace our test rooms, Barbie does the trick just fine.

Words by Robyn Quick

Buy Barbie on 4K Blu-ray from Amazon

Stream Barbie on Amazon Prime Video

Pride And Prejudice (2005)

Despite growing up loving the 1995 iteration of Pride And Prejudice featuring a very wet Colin Firth (if you know, you know), I somehow never saw Joe Wright’s take on Jane Austen’s beloved novel until this year when was shown again in cinemas to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The 2005 film is brimming with colour and character, helped hugely by Keira Knightley’s perceptive performance as Lizzie Bennett.

If you’re not familiar with the story (where have you been the last 211 years?), here is a brief run down. Mr and Mrs Bennett are desperate for at least one of their five of their daughters to be married off to wealthy men. Headstrong Lizzie is for the most part uninterested in marrying, but a mysterious and awkward Mr Darcy (played by Matthew Mcfayden) keeps appearing in her life.

Wright’s cinematography really helps to breathe new life into the film which is evident from the very first scene. We follow Lizzie as she makes her way through a sun-lit field while reading. It slowly evolves from the sun peeking out from the trees to full, golden sunrays filling the screen. Sprinkle in some emotive classical music and you’ve got yourself a winner.

This is one of those discs that is screaming for a 4K Blu-ray release but, until that day, it is available to watch on multiple streaming services.

Words by Robyn Quick

Buy Pride and Prejudice on Blu-ray from HMV

Stream Pride and Prejudice on Apple TV+

Sisu

Sisu (2023) Official Red Band Trailer - Jorma Tommila, Aksel Hennie - YouTube Watch On

We all love a good action movie. Traditionally, our go-to titles in the test room have been The Matrix Remastered, or one of the visually stunning, technically brilliant John Wick movies.

But this month I’ve been getting my action fix from a very different title. Specifically, I’ve revisited Sisu on the small screen, thanks to its launch on Netflix in HDR10+.

Telling the story of Finnish serial Nazi killer, Aatami, or “The Immortal” as he is known to his prey, the movie is a non-stop thrill ride that’s not for the faint of heart.

Throughout its hour and a half play time you’ll be treated to a smorgasbord of over the top kills that make even the most brutal of titles, including First Blood, The Raid and Ong Bak, which I also revisited this month, look outright gentle by comparison.

If you’ve seen the water scene, you know what I’m talking about.

For everyone else who is yet to see it, if you’re after a recklessly violent, absurd and at times outright hilarious title to watch this month, I’d strongly recommend checking out Sisu.

Words by Alastair Stevenson

Stream Sisu on Netflix

MORE:

These are the best TVs we recommend

And here are the best Dolby Atmos soundbars

Check out the best OLED TVs