The nine best musical movies to test your surround sound system

The Nightmare Before Christmas

By Alastair Stevenson, editor-in-chief

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is an iconic movie most people remember for its impactful visual style and atypical claymation. But if you’re a fan of musicals and want a hauntingly good movie that will really put your surround-sound system through its paces, its soundtrack is a great option.

With music by Danny Elfman, the movie is full of great tracks that’ll really test your system’s precision, dynamics and ability to express detail. Highlights include the orchestral opening track, This Is Halloween, the soulful Jack’s Lament and iconic – and atypically perky by Burton’s standards – What’s This?. The sheer range of bangers on display makes this a wonderfully fun disc to push your system.

This plus the fact it comes with stereo, 5.1 and 7.1 tracks available is a key reason the Blu-ray is a great test disc you’ll often see playing in our dedicated test rooms.

Interstella 5555

By Alastair Stevenson, editor-in-chief

It is yet to get the 4K Blu-ray treatment, but if you’re a music fan and want a great movie to test your surround sound system’s low end heft, rhythmic precision and dynamics then Interstella 5555 is a hard one to beat.

Though it may not be the best known entry on this list, it’s definitely one of the most interesting. The movie is the result of a collaboration between an all-star team of Japanese anime heavyweights and iconic, and sadly retired, French electronic/pop legends Daft Punk.

The movie plays the band’s second album, Discovery, from start to finish and follows the journey of a group of interstellar pop stars. Discovery is a great test disc for any audio system, full of complex time changes, swooping synths and interlocking parts. Pair it with Interstella 5555’s awesome artwork and animation and it’s easy to see why we use it to test surround-sound packages as well.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Bohemian Rhapsody - Bohemian Rhapsody (Live Aid 1/4) [1080P] - YouTube Watch On

By Alastair Stevenson, editor-in-chief

To be clear, this list is focussed on movies with cracking soundtracks to test your speakers – we’re not making any definitive judgements on their artistic merit.

But as music scores and soundtracks to push your sound system go, you’ll struggle to do better than Bohemian Rhapsody. The movie is an autobiography of iconic British band Queen that heavily focuses on frontman Freddie Mercury. The soundtrack runs through pretty much all of the band’s long catalogue of hits, making it a great way to gauge any surround-sound system’s holistic performance.

If you’re short on time we’d recommend checking out the film’s Live Aid scene, which is particularly majestic thanks to the care the film’s audio team took while shooting to ensure the performance was as authentic as possible.

This involved a lot of technical wizardry using a secret 16-track recording the BBC made at the time, to replicate the ambience of the original performance.

This, plus some studio magic, let them accurately create an authentic surround-sound track that matched the original and placement of each camera shot. If you’re a music fan, and Queen fan in particular, this is a test disc you should 100 per cent have in your collection.

Rocketman

Rocketman (2019) - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

By Alastair Stevenson, editor-in-chief

If you have a Dolby Atmos system and want a great movie with a cracking soundtrack to properly push it to its limits, we’d thoroughly recommend checking out Rocketman.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film is a biopic of English singer/songwriter Elton John. The movie includes stellar performance by the entire cast and is full of some of John’s best songs.

As an added perk, its Atmos mix is incredible. Every performance does proper justice to the music being played and uses Atmos' enhanced directional quality to give you a proper “dome of sound” experience.

Whether it’s the roar of the crowd crashing over from above you like a wave as John’s piano starts to emanate from the central channel, or ambient noise on the street, the sound is universally excellent.

Even the music alone shines, with every instrument holding a distinct place in the mix and the sound offering wonderful dynamism, making it a great gauge of any surround-sound package.

A Star Is Born

I'll Never Love Again (from A Star Is Born) (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

By Harry McKerrell, staff writer

Much like the enduring popularity of dear old Godzilla, 2018’s A Star Is Born proved that people won’t get sick of a good thing if the brainboxes behind the scenes are clever enough to give that thing a fresh new lick of creative paint. The story of a young musician’s rise to stardom under the mentorship of an established yet fading icon has been told multiple times in different guises since the ‘50s, but Bradley Cooper’s gut-wrenching spin on the tale might end up going down as one of the very best.

A lot of that owes to the movie’s musical credentials. Enlisting the help of Lady Gaga and proving that he’s got his own fairly decent set of pipes, Cooper’s selection of musical accompaniments are robust, emotionally resonant works that avoid the trap of tipping over into downright schmaltz. Shallow is rightly the one everyone knows, but I defy anyone to watch the movie in its entirety and then remain dry-eyed while listening to Gaga singing Always Remember Us This Way or I’ll Never Love Again. It still hurts!

Whiplash

WHIPLASH Movie - Official International Trailer - YouTube Watch On

By Ainsley Walker, staff writer

Let's get one thing straight – Whiplash is a sports movie disguised as a music film. It's a portrayal of one man's desire to better his peers and push his body beyond its limits, transcending his current physical restraints no matter the cost.

It follows the story of a young drummer named Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) as he begins studying at the fictional Shaffer Conservatory set in New York City. The institution shares a lot of similarities with the real Julliard School, known for its brutal expectations. Andrew's ultimate goal is to reach the same heights as his idol, legendary jazz drummer Buddy Rich, and his teacher Terence Fletcher (J. K. Simmons) does not make it an easy ride at all.

The soundtrack for Whiplash revolves around the big band type of sound that drummers like Rich were famous for. It features an interesting assortment of original jazz pieces, original underscore parts, and classical jazz standards that featured various artists including the iconic track Caravan by Stan Getz and Duke Ellington, which plays a big role in the film's overall sound and story.

Hamilton

Hamilton | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

By Tom Parsons, TV & AV Editor

Not a musical movie but a stage musical filmed and released on streaming during the darkest days of the Covid pandemic, Hamilton is a stunning production that looks and sounds superb on a properly sorted home system.

Hamilton tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, the orphan who became a military officer, a trusted advisor to George Washington and one of the US's Founding Fathers. It's an exceptional story told in exceptional fashion, via the medium of hip-hop.

Lin-Manuel Miranda not only came up with the idea, he wrote all of the music and lyrics (and an accompanying book), and he was the star when the show was filmed back in 2016. There's also a superb appearance by Jonathan Groff (he of Mindhunter fame) as the delightfully unpleasant King George.

Thanks to the HDR picture and Dolby Atmos audio, this is as close as you can get to a theatre experience without travelling to Broadway or the West End.

The Greatest Showman

The Greatest Showman | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

By Kashfia Kabir, Hi-Fi and Audio Editor

This movie musical has been a gift for AV demos, with brands such as JBL, McIntosh, Sonus Faber and Sony (to name a few) using this Award-winning film's incredibly catchy and extravagant collection of songs to showcase surround-sound systems both small and large, affordable and supremely high-end.

It's a genre-spanning soundtrack that covers stadium rock, big pop tunes, EDM and hip-hop-infused numbers – and, of course, power ballads. The ensemble title track and empowering This Is Me are rousing, thrilling tracks that will test your system's sense of power, loudness and organisation, while Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron's The Other Side duet is verbal sparring in musical form, dynamically and rhythmically fast-paced and full of personality.

But the standout track and demo favourite is undeniably Never Enough by Loren Allred (who provides the singing voice for star Rebecca Ferguson). It's a beautiful song and a real test of how musical your system is when it comes to vocal subtlety, the nuances of a human voice expressing emotions and, of course, how well it can handle the higher frequencies as the heart-tugging song steps up a gear and soars to a crescendo. Thrilling, goosebump-inducing stuff.

A Hard Day's Night

A Hard Day's Night (1964) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

By Becky Roberts, managing editor

The height of Beatlemania sounded fabulous (apart from all the screaming). A Hard Day's Night was the first of five movies that the Fab Four would feature in. The black-and-white mockumentary, stars Lennon, McCartney, Harrison and Starr as fictionalised versions of themselves as they make their way to a London TV show. Featuring gaffs with hysterical fans, a mischievous grandfather and a frustrated TV producer, the movie comically depicts a typical 'day in the life of' the band members back in the late 60s.

Its unapologetically, no-holds-barred cheesiness is utterly charming, the boys' charisma and director Richard Lester's light-hearted framing carrying the 75-minute runtime with the ease of a Christmas Special, and the soundtrack is, as you'd expect, musical jukebox gold. Presented on 4K Blu-ray with a fully restored negative and a 5.1 surround (DTS-HD Master Audio) mix created by none other than Giles Martin (of course) at Abbey Road Studios (of course), it's an audio-visual romp for your home cinema system

