Amazon Prime Day has unexpectedly coincided with a UK heatwave, and with temperatures expected to reach 34 degrees this weekend, now seems like the perfect time to invest in a portable projector.

If you have a BBQ planned and are wondering what to do for entertainment after the burgers have been scoffed, then an al fresco movie night could be the exact thing you need.

We've seen a handful of great deals on portable projectors throughout the Prime Day sales, but there's one I've spotted that I think should be avoided at all costs.

The LG CineBeam Q (HU710PB) is an admittedly stylish little beamer, but it also happens to be quite expensive and not very good.

We awarded it three stars in our full review, citing that its vibrant colours and excellent black levels were an asset, as well as its premium design and built-in webOS 25 streaming platform.

However, it was severely let down by its audio, which we called "wholly inadequate", earning it a meagre one for sound.

Furthermore, it presented a noticeable level of rainbow effect, and many of the included picture presets appeared to lack brightness.

The nail in the coffin, however, was its price, as it launched for an extortionate £1299. By the time we reviewed it, however, it had dropped to £799, which is better but still quite expensive.

Amazon Prime Day has knocked that price down yet again, this time to £609 at Amazon, but I still don't think you should buy it.

If your goal is to set up a cinema in your garden during this hot spell, I'd instead bring the Xgimi MoGo 4 to your attention.

Save £80 Xgimi MoGo 4: was £509 now £429 at Amazon If you are looking for a small, portable projector with solid picture performance and easy set-up, the MoGo 4 could be the product for you. It uses Google TV with built-in Netflix, plus the usual streaming suspects.

It only officially launched last month, but Xgimi has wasted no time in dropping the price from £509 to £429 at Amazon.

Now, there are some tradeoffs to be aware of with the Xgimi, such as the fact that it's a 1080p projector rather than 4K, like the CineBeam Q.

However, the Xgimi takes the lead thanks to its built-in battery, which delivers a claimed 2.5 hours of battery life in its eco mode.

The LG, on the other hand, has no built-in battery, meaning you'll need to trail an extension cable out to your garden if you do want to use this beamer outside.

The Xgimi also includes Google TV built-in, with access to Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and more, as well as the ability to cast your smartphone to access unsupported services such as BBC iPlayer and Channel 4.

The Xgimi MoGo 4 actually earned four stars in our review, so you're getting a more versatile and better-performing projector for less, no brainer, right?

MORE:

Amazon: browse all of today's best deals

Sony: new lowest-ever price for the A95L QD-OLED at Richer Sounds

John Lewis: soundbar, Blu-ray and streaming deals

Peter Tyson: big deals on projectors, speaker packages and soundbars

Sevenoaks Sound & Vision: up to £1800 off home cinema packages