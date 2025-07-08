As those of us in the Northern Hemisphere continue to enjoy long days and warm nights, you may be hunting for a portable projector to enjoy outdoor movie nights.

Well, the Xgimi MoGo 4 could be just the ticket. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, it is currently available for £429, saving you £80 off its original price.

When we recently tested the MoGo 4, its compact design and punchy picture impressed. This ultimately earned it a four-star rating in our review.

Xgimi MoGo 4 was £509 now £429 at Amazon (save £80)

If you are looking for a small, portable projector with solid picture performance and easy set up, the MoGo 4 could be the product for you. It uses Google TV with built-in Netflix, plus the usual streaming suspects.

Read the full Xgimi MoGo 4 review

One of the biggest draws of the MoGo 4 is its incredibly compact and easy to use design. By twisting the body out, the hard plastic on the side transforms into a stand.

There's also a small remote that is attached to the side of the projector, which is ideal for those taking it on-the-go who don't want to carry the larger remote in case it gets lost.

In terms of picture, the Xgimi projector provides a solid and impactful overall image.

When watching Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes during testing, for example, we noted: "The MoGo 4 does a good job with the deep blacks, as well as making sure there is a decent amount of detail in the lighter shades."

The MoGo 4 uses Google TV with built-in Netflix support, plus the usual streaming suspects, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

On top of that, it runs HDR10 and supports both Bluetooth (5.1) and wi-fi connectivity.

And, for such a compact model it manages to produce a reasonably detailed sound.

If you are looking for a small but mighty projector at a discount for casual movie nights, the MoGo 4 could be for you at this price.

