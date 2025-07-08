This compact portable projector has seen its first discount this Prime Day
As those of us in the Northern Hemisphere continue to enjoy long days and warm nights, you may be hunting for a portable projector to enjoy outdoor movie nights.
Well, the Xgimi MoGo 4 could be just the ticket. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, it is currently available for £429, saving you £80 off its original price.
When we recently tested the MoGo 4, its compact design and punchy picture impressed. This ultimately earned it a four-star rating in our review.
Xgimi MoGo 4 was £509 now £429 at Amazon (save £80)
If you are looking for a small, portable projector with solid picture performance and easy set up, the MoGo 4 could be the product for you. It uses Google TV with built-in Netflix, plus the usual streaming suspects.
Read the full Xgimi MoGo 4 review
One of the biggest draws of the MoGo 4 is its incredibly compact and easy to use design. By twisting the body out, the hard plastic on the side transforms into a stand.
There's also a small remote that is attached to the side of the projector, which is ideal for those taking it on-the-go who don't want to carry the larger remote in case it gets lost.
In terms of picture, the Xgimi projector provides a solid and impactful overall image.
When watching Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes during testing, for example, we noted: "The MoGo 4 does a good job with the deep blacks, as well as making sure there is a decent amount of detail in the lighter shades."
The MoGo 4 uses Google TV with built-in Netflix support, plus the usual streaming suspects, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.
On top of that, it runs HDR10 and supports both Bluetooth (5.1) and wi-fi connectivity.
And, for such a compact model it manages to produce a reasonably detailed sound.
If you are looking for a small but mighty projector at a discount for casual movie nights, the MoGo 4 could be for you at this price.
Robyn Quick is a Staff Writer for What Hi Fi?. After graduating from Cardiff University with a postgraduate degree in magazine journalism, they have worked for a variety of film and culture publications. In their spare time, Robyn can be found playing board games too competitively, going on cinema trips and learning muay thai.
