If you’re on Amazon at this hour, then you’re clearly a firm believer in the age old adage the early bird gets the worm.

And on this occasion we’re pleased to report your faith has been rewarded as Amazon has dropped a stellar deal on the Sony WF-C700N moments after its Prime Day event started.

The deal is live now and lets Amazon Prime members buy the five-star, Sony WF-C700N for £55 – a £45 saving on their launch price.

Sony WF-C700N: was £100 now £55 at Amazon The Sony WF-C700N has since been replaced with the new WF-C710N, but at this price they’re still well worth considering. Having used them for testing for many moons, we can personally promise you’ll struggle to find a better sound set with ANC at the same price.

The Sony WF-C700N are a stellar set of affordable wireless earbuds that until the launch of the newer Sony WF-C710N held a place in our best wireless earbuds guide.

Currently selling for nearly half the price of their newer sibling, while the C710N offers clear sonic improvements, the C700N are much better value if you’re on a strict budget – and remain among the best sounding you’ll find with active noise cancellation (ANC) this price.

For your money you’ll get a comfortable set of earbuds capable of delivering audio quality that’s a cut above any other set we’ve tested at this price.

Whether it’s bopping jazz, thumping pop or aggressive metal the earbuds deliver detailed, dynamic and musical sound that will delight most music fans.

As our testers said in our full Sony WF-C700N review: “For the money, their spread of abilities makes them a no-brainer.”

Our only word of caution is that, with Prime Day just starting, our advice may soon change. Our deputy editor, Andy Madden, flagged the newer C710N as one of the sets to keep an eye on during the event last week, and we stand by his assessment.

We’re expecting the first wave of decent deals on the new Sony buds to drop this week. If correct and the discounts are deep enough, the C700N’s appeal will be, at least partially, diminished.

But, until that happens, we’d wholeheartedly recommend considering the current discount on the C700N to any music fan on a strict budget.

MORE:

Shop on Amazon for more Prime Day 2025 audio deals

Check out Richer Sounds for a wider selection of headphone deals

You can also find solid savings at Sevenoaks Sound and Vision