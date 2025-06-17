Prime Day is coming next month, which has got us all thinking about what to buy. For me, it has to be the Sony WF-C710N wireless earbuds.

I got on very well indeed with their predecessors, the two-time Product of the Year Award-winning WF-C700N. I was very happy with them, right up until the point when I had to send them back to What Hi-Fi? Towers. So I'm keen to see what the sequel can do.

All signs point to them getting their first UK discount come next month's sale. But I'll be honest, the chances of me buying aren't looking good, and that's not for a lack of enthusiasm.

A five-star follow-up

It's worth saying that my reluctance isn't anything to do with the C710N's quality. We awarded them five stars in our review, calling them "capable noise-cancellers that deliver a grown-up performance for not a huge amount of money."

They have touch controls over the original's click buttons, and the 'buds themselves are a little chunkier and heavier. Their dual noise sensor tech makes for more effective noise cancellation, especially in the lower mid and bass frequencies.

Wearer detection starts and stops playback when you put them in your ears and take them out, respectively, and their total battery life of 30 hours is double the C700N's. A big improvement.

But most significantly, they sound better. Their performance is weightier and fuller, making the C700N sound almost lightweight in comparison. They dig up an awesome amount of detail, and they have Sony's usual excellent timing.

I'm keen. But as I say, I fear I won't be buying this time around...

Getting the blues (or not)

These improvements are all very welcome, but one of my favourite aspects of the C710N is the Glass Blue finish. Because it's transparent, you can see the inner workings of the 'buds.

We've seen a similar finish with other devices over the years – most recently with Nothing's smartphones and earbuds. But it's not something Sony is known for.

But will we see a deal on the Glass Blue finish? Don't hold your breath.

When the C710N had their first discount in the US during the recent Memorial Day sale, only the black and white finishes were reduced, not the Glass Blue (the pink weren't even listed). I fear we'll see a repeat for Prime Day in the UK.

The signs don't look good. Amazon UK currently only sells the black finish of C710N, while over at Sony UK, both the Glass Blue and Black finishes are sold out.

It seems like the Glass Blue 'buds are in high demand. Which doesn't bode well for a deal.

Still, I'll be keeping a keen eye out in the run up to Prime Day and of course during the sale itself. If they are discounted, you can be sure I'll keep you posted (after I've nabbed a pair for myself, of course).

