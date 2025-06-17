It's official: Amazon Prime Day will take place from 8th – 11th July. The four-day sale is twice as long as last year's, which means more time to snag a great deal.

Prime Day is one of the biggest sales of the year, along with Black Friday, and Amazon's spring and autumn sales. The deals are still under wraps, but we're promised that Bose and Sonos will be getting involved.

It's a safe bet that some of the best headphones, best TVs, best soundbars and more will also feature.

LG TVs are usually among some of the best deals, as are Sony headphones. Of course the sale spans the whole Amazon site, so will feature all sorts of products, but naturally we're only interested in the AV side of things.

Amazon is introducing a new feature this year. Today's Big Deals promises "daily themes curated exclusively for Prime members including time-limited 'New Deal Drop' deals launching at midnight every day during the shopping event." Intriguing.

You'll need to be a Prime member in order to be eligible for the deals. You can always sign up for a one-month free trial, and then cancel once you've done your shopping.

Prime costs costs £8.99 a month, or £95 if you pay yearly. It's half price for students.

In the run-up to the sale, and during it, we'll bring you all the best deals only on products worth buying. Why not have a look at these deals already live ahead of Prime Day to get you started?

