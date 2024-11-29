I'm a tech expert who has covered every Black Friday and these are the 14 best hi-fi, headphone and home cinema deals

It's Black Friday! You made it. It's been a week (or longer, if you ask Amazon) of Black Friday deals but now it's the day itself – and time to assess the best deals that are genuinely worth your money.

I've covered every Black Friday sale since the shopping day moved online, growing from a niche US sale to a global deals phenomenon. With the help of the trusted team of What Hi-Fi? experts, I've collated my pick of the best deals on our top-rated products.

I'm only recommending products that our test team has reviewed and rated, which means you can truly trust these recommendations. We track deals throughout the year, not just for Black Friday, which means we know when products are at their lowest-ever price (and when 'deals' aren't really deals at all).

We specialise in everything audio and video, so my pick of the top Black Friday tech deals includes headphones, speakers, TVs, soundbars, and a few more besides.

Black Friday quick deals

My pick of the best deals

Sony WH-CH520: was £60 now £32 at Amazon The Sony WH-CH520 offer an audio performance easily in excess of their original asking price, let alone this discounted one. The same goes for their battery life of 50 hours, which is more than premium pairs offer. You also get Bluetooth Multipoint for connecting two devices simultaneously.

Sony WF-C510: was £54 now £45 at Amazon The best wireless budget earbuds out there, the WF-C510 feature 22 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance, Bluetooth 5.3 and an Ambient Aware mode that lets outside noise in briefly so that you can hear it. They set the benchmark for sound quality at this price too.

Sonos Arc was £899, now £599 at Amazon (save £300)

The Sonos Arc is the first Dolby Atmos soundbar from the audio specialists – and we gave it a What Hi-Fi? Award for its excellence. This is the lowest-ever price we've seen for the Arc so it's a genuine Black Friday deal.

2024 What Hi-Fi? Award winner Pro-Ject Primary E: was £199 now £195 at Richer Sounds (save £4)

This £4 saving may not seem like much, but we're excited: the Primary E is a multiple Award winner that nails the basics at this price, delivering a detailed, spacious, balanced sound that has ample drive and momentum. There's barely any set-up needed (everything comes factory-fitted) and while it looks plain, this 'purist' design is a great starter turntable for those getting into vinyl.

Deal is on the black finish

Denon RCD-M41DAB: was £269 now £249 at Richer Sounds This five-star microsystem might be a blast from the past, but it's still a very convenient and affordable way to get into the world of hi-fi. DAB radio, CD playback, Bluetooth streaming and a remote control are all included and sound quality remains superb for the money. Save £20 on the main unit (excluding speakers) when you sign up for Richer Sounds VIP Club for free. What Hi-Fi? Award winner Price check: £269 @ Amazon UK

Audio Pro Addon C3 was £280 now £160 (save £120)

The C3 portable speaker has it all, combining multi-room skills, solid build and excellent sound quality in an impressively well-priced package. Now that said price has fallen dramatically, it could be the best time to buy. Five stars

Read our Audio Pro Addon C3 review

Lowest price ever! Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Amazon (save £25)

At an incredibly low price, it is now possible to access all the apps you could ever need. The device also supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos too. It's hard to believe you get all that for just £34.99. Five Stars

Sony WF-1000XM5: was £259 now £187.50 at Amazon The exemplary Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds set the benchmark for detail and musicality at this price point. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price, including superb noise-cancelling and a 24-hour battery life, plus head gesture and touch controls.

2024 What Hi-Fi? Award winner Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 was £529 now £449 at Peter Tyson (save £80)

In our five-star B&W 607 S3 review, we called them "entertaining in spades" and "a delight". They set the bar high for clarity, refinement and detail, but also have plenty in the way of punch and dynamism to entertain. Ideal for a step-up system and for small rooms, these superb mid-price speakers are a terrific proposition – so this new low price is an absolute bargain!



Price check: £529 @ Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks