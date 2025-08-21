French hi-fi brand Elipson has announced two new active speakers will join its Horus range.

The Horus 6B Active BT bookshelf speaker is an active version of the Horus 6B we reviewed a couple of years ago. The Horus 11F Active BT floorstander is also based on a previous passive model (which we haven't reviewed).

Both models feature 2 x 50 W RMS stereo amplification and a sophisticated bass reflex system. The cellulose pulp bass-midrange drivers are reinforced by glass fibre, while the silk dome tweeters are powered by a neodymium magnet, promising a "natural, accurate and detailed" sound.

Because they're active speakers, you don't need an external DAC. And because they have USB, MM phono input and HDMI Arc ports, they'll connect to your computer, record player or TV respectively with just one cable.

They both have Bluetooth 5.0 too, and support the aptX HD codec for higher-quality wireless sound.

(Image credit: Elipson)

The Horus 6B Active BT is £399 (around $530 / AU$840) and is on sale now. The Horus 11F Active BT will follow in October, and cost £899 (around $1200 / AU$1880).

The passive Horus 6B only scored three stars in our review. We found it lacked the drive and insight to really compete with the class leaders at the price. Hopefully the new active models will fare a bit better.

