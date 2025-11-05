Fyne Audio’s affordable speakers aim to blend the delicacy of a standmount with the weight and scale of a floorstander

Fyne adds to its excellent F500E series

Fyne Audio has made its entry-level F500E series more affordable with the launch of its latest floorstanders, the F55E.

The slim speakers are designed to bring a premium listening experience to small and medium-sized listening rooms. The Scottish manufacturer claims the F55E “delivers the refinement, delicacy and imaging precision of a small stand-mount speaker, but with the body, bass weight, and scale of a floorstander.”

Launched earlier this year, Fyne’s F500E series features the Award-winning F501E, terrific floorstanders which we praised for delivering outstanding value for money thanks to their cohesive, expressive and entertaining presentation at for around £999 / $1299 / AU$1999.

According to Fyne, this design “ensures that all frequencies radiate outward from precisely the same point in space, producing a perfectly time-aligned wavefront for pinpoint imaging and natural coherence across the frequency spectrum.”

Fyne’s BassTrax Tractrix diffuser system is also present, whereby the port fires directly onto an upward-facing cone which disperses low-end sound evenly through 360 degrees, resulting in “deep, articulate bass that integrates effortlessly with the room”.

These patented technologies are housed in slender, high-density MDF cabinets, internally braced and acoustically damped to reduce internal vibrations and create a cleaner, clearer sound.

Fyne has been on an impressive run with its floorstanding speakers of late, with the F501E and more premium F502S both earning What Hi-Fi? Awards this year, so we're hoping for the same levels of performance from the compact, affordable F55E.

The Fyne Audio F55E are available now in Black Oak, while the Walnut finish will be available in early 2026. They are priced at £900 / $1100 / AU$1695.

