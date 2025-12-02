Piega has expanded its range of Premium Gen 2 speakers with the launch of the Premium 801 three-way floorstanding speakers.

Piega’s Premium Gen 2 range was launched earlier this year with the two-way Premium 301 Gen 2 bookshelf speakers and the three-way floorstanding Premium 701 Gen 2. The Swiss loudspeaker manufacturer says the new flagship model bridges the gap between the Premium 701 and Coax 611 floorstanders from the step-up range.

Like the 301 and 701 speakers, the Premium 801 floorstanders feature the newly developed super symmetric drive (SSD) RM 01-24 ribbon tweeter, which promises fast transient response and “outstanding detail resolution”.

Unique to the 801 floorstanders, however, is that this ribbon tweeter combines with a specially engineered horn, which results in nearly double the efficiency, a lower crossover frequency of around 2.7 kHz, and extended presence in the acoustic output to deliver greater dispersion, according to the manufacturer.

(Image credit: Piega)

In addition, the 14cm fully symmetric mid-range driver has a newly tuned crossover and is encased in its own sealed chamber. There are also four 14cm fully symmetric bass drivers on the Premium 801, which Piega says “delivers high power handling, authoritative bass control and approximately 6.5 dB higher maximum SPL” compared to the 701.

The cabinets of the 801 are based upon the more high-end Coax 611 floorstanding models’ extruded aluminium profile, and they have been braced and damped internally. A newly developed wooden reinforcement matrix also features to “create an ideal acoustic environment”.

According to the Swiss manufacturer, “Together, the SSD tweeter, sealed FSD midrange and four powerful woofers create a sound that comes astonishingly close to a live concert – precise, natural and strikingly clear at both low volumes and high levels”.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Piega Premium 801 floorstanders will be available from December in the UK, and there are three finish options to choose from: silver or black anodised sandblasted aluminium, and white lacquer aluminium. The silver finish is priced at £9200 per pair, while the black and white options cost £9700 per pair.

MORE:

Check out our list of the best floorstanding speakers we've tested

Or some last-minute Cyber Monday deals

Getting into hi-fi? This is the Black Friday bargain I'd recommend for bargain hunting newbies seeking five-star floorstanders