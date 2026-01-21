Take Bowers & Wilkins’ top 700 Series bookshelf speaker, add a new luxury finish, take some of the components from the 705 S3 Signature, and you arrive at the 707 Prestige Edition.

Being billed as the “Ultimate Bowers & Wilkins bookshelf loudspeaker” the new 707 model comes in a special Santos Gloss finish, which is created using 12 layers of paint and lacquer, and is inspired by the Santos Rosewood finish of the 805 D3 Prestige Edition.

The 707 S3 on which it’s based is a two-way loudspeaker with a rear-firing bass port and curved baffle. It already uses a 25mm Carbon Dome tweeter and 13cm Continuum cone mid-bass driver, and these carry over to the Prestige Edition.

(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

The new model adds the “carefully optimised” tweeter grille mesh and upgraded speaker terminals from the 705 S3 Signature, which, according to Bowers & Wilkins, help deliver “an even more refined and spacious sound than the standard model.” The speakers also get a new “unique identifying logo plate” which highlights the new model.

And how much do they cost? Well, the 707 Prestige Edition come in at £1550 / €1750, which is a slight increase compared to the standard 707 S3, which launched at £1300 / €1500 back in September 2022). Need stands? Bowers & Wilkins has the optional FS-700 floorstands in either black or silver.

