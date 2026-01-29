French loudspeaker maker Revival Audio has unveiled its latest model – the flagship Atalante Grande Réserve.

And as Grande Réserve is the highest mark of distinction in French Cognac and Champagne, the firm claims the new speakers are firmly reserved for discerning music fans with a taste for the finer things in life, limiting production to a modest 300 pairs worldwide.

The best part? Listening to these won't give you a hangover.

An evolution of the brand's Atalante 7 Évo, the Grande Réserve promise reference-grade performance and advanced acoustic precision.

Innovations include the RASC Évo Tweeter and Midrange, the re-engineered 12-inch BSC Grande Réserve Woofer, and the StrataBaffle multi-layer front baffle.

Typically for Revival Audio, the Grande Réserve has a retro look courtesy of the wooden cabinet and stand, but they're full of premium components to preserve purity and control throughout the signal path.

Revival Audio claims this will deliver balanced bass with plenty of detail, and "an effortless musical flow."

The RASC Évo tweeter and midrange contain the brand's patented ARID technology, a specially-made Tetoron tweeter dome with refined coating, a dual-suspension midrange and oversized neodymium magnets, among other improvements.

There's also a 12-inch BSC Grande Réserve Woofer promising "distortion-free dynamics with absolute control" and a StrataBaffle multi-layer front baffle made of three-layer solid oak with a CDF core and MDF backing to produce reduced diffraction, higher rigidity, and refined imaging.

The AeroVex dual rear bass ports are taken from the Atalante 7 Évo to ensure seamless airflow and an extended low-frequency response, while the hand-tuned crossover promises tonal purity.

The cabinet has been redesigned with enhanced internal bracing and has a decoupling design with the stand for better stability and vibration control. As a hallmark of how exclusive these speakers are, each has a rear aluminium plate with WBT terminals that's engraved with the serial number out of the limited run of 300.

The RASC Évo Tweeter contains an Anti Resonance Inner Dome (ARID) that absorbs 97 per cent of internal resonance, eliminating distortion. Its neodymium magnet system has a 5dB sensitivity, enhancing dynamics, efficiency and control, while the tetoron dome is custom-coated for a smoother response and more natural treble that's free from fatigue.

The pure aluminium voice coil retrieves more data, while the aluminium back chamber lowers resonance, improving cooling and making the sound more open and transparent.

The tweeter is joined by the RASC Évo Midrange, which promises "unmatched transparency, tonal purity and balance" with similar ARID+ tech, neodymium magnet system and aluminium back chamber.

The 12-inch BSC Grande Réserve Woofer builds on the same-sized component in the Atalante 5, but promises deeper bass with more extension and articulacy. Its Basalt Sandwich Construction (BSC) technology uses the lava stone to balance rigidity and damping for tight bass that's free from distortion, while the 3-inch voice coil enhances power handling and the transient response.

The Grande Réserve also claims world-class components implemented with artisan precision, for "seamless driver integration, tonal purity, and enduring reliability." These include Mundorf capacitors and resistors, "industry-leading" connectors, oversized coils that give an uncoloured sound and signature tonal balance, and Van den Hul Skyline internal wiring.

The Revival Audio Atalante Grande Réserve are available to order now, and cost £9890 per pair (around $13,600 / AU$19,500). Bottoms up.

