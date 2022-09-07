Revival Audio's new Atalante range brings a touch of je ne sais quoi to the retro-speaker renaissance

By Mary Stone
Vintage looks with modern driver technology

ATALANTE 5 speakers
(Image credit: Revival Audio)

Revival Audio has launched a new range of stand mounter hi-fi speakers engineered and assembled in France, with a distinctly classic design. The Atlante series includes the bookshelf-sized 2-way Atalante 3 and the 3-way Atalante 5. The larger model can be stand mounted or stood on the floor with a special wooded floor stand included in the box that tilts the cabinet 8 degrees for the perfect listening angle.

The Atalante 3 comprises a 28mm soft-dome tweeter with Revival's ARID (Anti Reflection Inner Dome) technology that the company says, along with its back-chamber design, can absorb over 95% of unwanted resonances. 

ATALANTE 5 speakers

(Image credit: Revival Audio)

Lower frequencies are handled by a 7-inch woofer with lightweight, but rigid basalt sandwich construction, which Revival says provides a fast and smooth response and tight bass dynamics. The Atalante 3 has a nominal impedance of 6 Ohms (minimum impedance is 4.4 Ohms at 175Hz) and a claimed frequency response of 44Hz – 22kHz (+/-3db).

ATALANTE 5 speakers

(Image credit: Revival Audio)

With a retro design, the handsome cabinets are contracted from walnut wood veneer, with a belt and knot design and burned logos.

Recommended for rooms sized between 15 to 35 sq metres, the Atalante 3 is priced at €2390 (around £2060/$2366/AU$3517) and can be paired with the Revival Audio Stand 3, sold separately at €399 (around £344/$395/AU$587).

ATALANTE 5 speakers

(Image credit: Revival Audio)

The 3-way Atalante 5 combines a 28mm soft-dome tweeter and 75mm mid-range driver, using ARID technology, with a 12-inch basalt sandwich construction woofer for a frequency response that extends down to 28Hz and crossovers at 450Hz and 3.5kHz.

Recommended for rooms between 30 and 60 sq metres, the Atalante 5 has a nominal impedance of 4 Ohms and a minimum impedance of 3.2 Ohms at 110Hz.

The Atalante 5 cost €4490 (around £3878/$4445/AU$6612) per pair, while the dedicated stand is sold separately at €399 (around £344/$395/AU$587).

Although official pricing is only available in Euros, Revival ships worldwide. In the EU, prices include VAT with free delivery, while in the UK, prices are non-inclusive of VAT, with free shipping and taxes collected by the courier. For the rest of the world, costs are, again, non-VAT and taxes are managed by the courier.

